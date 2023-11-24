Lisburn residents get into the Christmas spirit as lights switched on in city centre
Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Andrew Gowan, welcomed hundreds of residents from across the borough to the switch-on event, which saw The Grinch take to the stage. Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen also provided entertainment with a singalong.
Pupils from Anahilt Primary School’s choir sang to the crowd before special guest, Santa Claus, arrived with the assistance of the popular ‘Grassmen’ at 7.20pm to conduct the big switch-on event.
After the lights were lit, there was an enchanted lantern walk from Market Square to Castle Gardens, where the night sky was illuminated by the light trail.
The Castle Gardens light trail is now open daily from 4pm to 8.30pm between November 24 and December 22. The last entry is 8pm.