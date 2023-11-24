Register
Lisburn residents get into the Christmas spirit as lights switched on in city centre

Crowds gathered in the Market Square area of Lisburn last night (Thursday) to usher in the festive season and see the Christmas lights switched on in the city centre.
By Russell Keers
Published 24th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Andrew Gowan, welcomed hundreds of residents from across the borough to the switch-on event, which saw The Grinch take to the stage. Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen also provided entertainment with a singalong.

Pupils from Anahilt Primary School’s choir sang to the crowd before special guest, Santa Claus, arrived with the assistance of the popular ‘Grassmen’ at 7.20pm to conduct the big switch-on event.

Hundreds of residents from across the borough gathered in Market Square for the annual Christmas switch-on event. (Pic: Contributed).Hundreds of residents from across the borough gathered in Market Square for the annual Christmas switch-on event. (Pic: Contributed).
After the lights were lit, there was an enchanted lantern walk from Market Square to Castle Gardens, where the night sky was illuminated by the light trail.

The Castle Gardens light trail is now open daily from 4pm to 8.30pm between November 24 and December 22. The last entry is 8pm.

