Crowds gathered in the Market Square area of Lisburn last night (Thursday) to usher in the festive season and see the Christmas lights switched on in the city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Andrew Gowan, welcomed hundreds of residents from across the borough to the switch-on event, which saw The Grinch take to the stage. Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen also provided entertainment with a singalong.

Pupils from Anahilt Primary School’s choir sang to the crowd before special guest, Santa Claus, arrived with the assistance of the popular ‘Grassmen’ at 7.20pm to conduct the big switch-on event.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of residents from across the borough gathered in Market Square for the annual Christmas switch-on event. (Pic: Contributed).

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the lights were lit, there was an enchanted lantern walk from Market Square to Castle Gardens, where the night sky was illuminated by the light trail.