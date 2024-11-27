Lisburn soldier takes first step up the promotion ladder
Acting Lance Corporal Tim McGrath, of 3rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment (3 PARA), is on a leadership course having been selected for promotion from Private to Lance Corporal.
The training started with a week in the classroom learning about the role of a Lance Corporal, which will see Tim take on the responsibility as second-in-command of a section of eight soldiers.
The troops then moved out into Friday Woods Training Area in Colchester to apply what they have learnt during tactical scenarios.
Tim, 23, said: “This course has gone over a lot of the low-level soldiering skills we all learnt back in basic training, but teaching us how to lead rather than just taking part.
“Across my career, I’ve found that it’s important for people to understand why they’re being asked to do something, rather than just told to do it.
"A leader who is open and honest earns people’s respect, you can’t just expect it because you’re wearing a rank badge.”
Tim has been in the Army for six years as a Royal Army Medical Services (RAMS) combat medical technician, trained to deploy alongside frontline units to provide care at the point of wounding.
In his current attachment with Colchester-based 3 PARA, he has deployed on exercises in Estonia and the Falkland Islands.
Tim is one of 30 RAMS soldiers on the fortnight-long course.
It is part of the Army Leadership Development Programme, a progressive system of training to give soldiers the leadership and management skills and wider military knowledge they need as they rise up the ranks.