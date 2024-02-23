Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual Outsider Awards celebrate all of the amazing achievements, milestones and contributions that have taken place in the Irish outdoor community over the past year.

"I won Youth of the Year at the Outsider.ie Awards night and it was awesome,” said 17-year-old Jessika.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The atmosphere of the whole night was incredible, as there were so many inspiring people who spoke about their experiences in life and what they’d achieved.

Lisburn swimmer Jessika Robson with her Youth of the Year Outsider award. Pic credit: Jessika Robson

"When my category came up, I was so exited to even be there amongst the other incredible young people.

"When I won Youth of the Year, I was over the moon.

Karen Weekes, who hosted the awards, asked me a few different questions like ‘tell everyone why you're up here getting this award’. My response was ‘I swam to Scotland’.

"To me that sounds somewhat normal now but when I said that loads of people gasped and then they all started clapping. That when it kicked in that it isn't normal, and I just started smiling even more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

" A few more questions came after about the jelly fish and the cold and I was honest, I said that I wasn't good at getting in which made a lot of people laugh and when I was describing the jellyfish I even shook.