Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Lisburn teen shares her story in new bereavement support video for young people

As four young people experience the death of a parent every day in Northern Ireland, a partnership between Funeral Partners NI and grief charity Cruse Bereavement Support NI, with assistance from the National Lottery Community Fund, is supporting young people navigating the loss of a loved one.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST

The Teenage Youth Bereavement Project is a video support resource that has been created by members of Cruse Bereavement Support’s, Youth Advisory Group - ‘Somewhere For Us’.

The short films feature testimonies from young people, including Aideen McMullan from Lisburn, about their own grief journey, discussion of personal experience following loss, and guidance on how to address grief, in a bid to support their peers who find themselves facing the death of someone they loved.

“After my dad passed away, I found adults couldn’t relate to how I was feeling and I wanted time to remember,” explained Aideen.

Most Popular
Aideen McMullan from Lisburn is pictured with Eleanor Ellerslie of Cruse Bereavement Support NI, and Beverley Brown of James Brown & Sons, at the launch of The Teenage Youth Bereavement Project, a video support resource which includes testimonies from young people about their own grief journey, discussion of personal experience following loss, and guidance on how to address grief, in a bid to support their peers who find themselves facing the death of someone they loved.Aideen McMullan from Lisburn is pictured with Eleanor Ellerslie of Cruse Bereavement Support NI, and Beverley Brown of James Brown & Sons, at the launch of The Teenage Youth Bereavement Project, a video support resource which includes testimonies from young people about their own grief journey, discussion of personal experience following loss, and guidance on how to address grief, in a bid to support their peers who find themselves facing the death of someone they loved.
Aideen McMullan from Lisburn is pictured with Eleanor Ellerslie of Cruse Bereavement Support NI, and Beverley Brown of James Brown & Sons, at the launch of The Teenage Youth Bereavement Project, a video support resource which includes testimonies from young people about their own grief journey, discussion of personal experience following loss, and guidance on how to address grief, in a bid to support their peers who find themselves facing the death of someone they loved.

"Adults were useless to me. Taking part in this video project was important for me as although grief is a taboo subject, it isn’t going away. I hope watching this video will help other people who need support for grief and loss.”

James Brown of James Brown & Sons, which has a funeral directors in Dunmurry, said: “Grieving is individual to every single person. Dealing with death is a challenging life event but when it happens to young people, it can be an even more complex event that can be extremely isolating.

“We hope that these resources, created through Funeral Partners NI's collaboration with Cruse Bereavement NI, are a positive step in supporting young people and those who work with them to help them understand, and live with loss.

“It is important for us to be part of an initiative that reaches out to young people and their peers at a time when they need it most. We hope this support material will prove valuable for all who find themselves facing bereavement.”

Read More
Hillsborough Castle extends free education sessions and travel bursaries for sch...

Thelma Abernethy, Head of Cruse in NI, said: “Support for bereaved children and young people when they need it is vital and we know that these videos will be of great value to them."

To find out more about the project or to request a pack, visit: https://www.jamesbrownfuneraldirectors.com/cruse-bereavement/

Related topics:Northern IrelandNational Lottery Community FundLisburn