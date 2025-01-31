Lisburn veteran is ready to take to the slopes in the Invictus Games

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 31st Jan 2025, 15:02 BST
Lisburn man Stu Ball is gearing up to compete in the Invictus Games, which start in Canada on February 8.

Stu, a Royal Logistics Corps Staff Sergeant, is one of three people from Northern Ireland on the Royal British Legion’s UK team. He is joined by Andy Allen, a Royal Irish Regiment infantryman from Belfast, and Jo Lynch, an RAF Welfare Officer from Londonderry.

Stu Ball joined the British Army at just 16 years old and conducted his first tour to Iraq when he was 18.

Working in Force Protection, Stu’s role was escorting convoys from Kuwait to their new destinations in Iraq.

Lisburn man Stuart Ball will be competing in the Invictus Games in Canada in February. Pic credit: Royal British Legion
Lisburn man Stuart Ball will be competing in the Invictus Games in Canada in February. Pic credit: Royal British Legion

Stu has travelled all over the world with the Army, including tours of Afghanistan and the Falklands.

As a vehicle support specialist, Stu would meet a high turnover of troops coming to him for vehicles and says “9 times out of 10 you’d be having a brew with somebody, you’d give them a vehicle, and then a week or two later vehicles could come back in and all those people you talked to, had a brew with, or had some banter and a laugh with are being flown home repatriated whilst you’re stood at their vigil. It’s quite a hard thing to get my head round.”

Stu suffers with mental injuries as a result of things he’s witnessed in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

He speaks of the guilt of worrying about if something was his fault or if he could’ve done anything differently.

Three Northern Ireland veterans will be competing in the Invictus Games as part of the Royal British Legion UK Team. Pic credit: Royal British Legion
Three Northern Ireland veterans will be competing in the Invictus Games as part of the Royal British Legion UK Team. Pic credit: Royal British Legion

It has culminated in Stuart suffering with PTSD, anxiety and depression, but was inspired by an athlete he watched on an Invictus Games documentary from Canada who had a similar mental injury to him, and thought “if he can do it, why can’t I”.

The three Northern Irish competitors will be taking part in a range of sports in Canada.

Andy will be competing in Nordic sit skiing, indoor rowing and wheelchair rugby.

Stu will be taking part in Alpine skiing, skeleton and indoor rowing.

Jo can be seen taking to the slopes again Alpine skiing and also competing in indoor rowing.

The Royal British Legion, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, is proudly supporting Team UK and its 62 competitors, who are all wounded, injured and sick serving Armed Forces personnel and veterans.

