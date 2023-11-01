Register
Lisburn woman thanks everyone who supported her charity coffee morning

Local woman Tracey Elliott, together with family and friends, hosted a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, raising a fantastic £5220.70 for the charity.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT
Thanking everyone for their support, Tracey said: “Our friends, family and local Lisburn residents never cease to amaze us in their incredible generosity.

"This year we raised an astounding £5,220.70.

"In the current challenging financial climate, we could not have imagined such generosity.

Lisburn woman Tracey Elliott would like to thank friends, family, and everyone who supported her recent coffee morning, which raised over £5000 for Macmillan. Pic contributed by Tracey ElliotLisburn woman Tracey Elliott would like to thank friends, family, and everyone who supported her recent coffee morning, which raised over £5000 for Macmillan. Pic contributed by Tracey Elliot
"This amount will fund 158 specialist Macmillan nursing hours to individuals and their families who need the support and care going through their difficult cancer journeys.

"As a family we know first hand the benefit of receiving such care and are immensely grateful to you all for helping us give others the opportunity of being in receipt of this care too.

“Thank you just doesn't seem enough to say to everyone, we are so humbled for their support year on year and how they spread the word to make each year bigger and bigger.”

Tracey added: “We want to thank Geoffrey Cherry and the staff of Pond Park Primary School for the use of their facilities again this year and to our incredible team, without their dedication and time we could not do this every year.

"Thank you to the people who baked the fabulous cakes and goodies, made jam, served the food, manned the cake sale table, served the tea and coffee, directed traffic and did the meet and greet of visitors, and helped with the clearing up.

"For all who came, spread the word to advertise the coffee morning and donated, we are so, so grateful.”

