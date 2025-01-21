Lisburn woman was ‘crying with happiness’ when she was awarded a BEM in the New Year Honours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandra McConnell has been awarded a BEM in the New Year Honours for her services to Mental Health & Learning Disabilities.

Sandra, who was surprised but delighted to receive the honour, set up the group ‘Women in Mind’ in 2011.

Sandra suffered with mental health issues after being involved in an armed robbery at her home in 2000. The trauma of that night had a major impact on her life.

Sandra explained: “I was so lucky to have my amazing family and the professional help I received but when I went to look for a social support group I couldn’t find any in my area.”

Lisburn woman Sandra McConnell who received a BEM with some of the ladies from the Women in Mind group. Pic credit: Contributed by Sandra McConnell

After attending various groups at Atlas Women’s Centre in Lisburn Sandra decided to set up a Mental Health Support group at the YMCA.

"The reason I set the Women in Mind group up was to provide a place where women who had experience of mental ill health could come together to help and support each other,” Sandra continued. "When they come into the group they focus on the activities provided such as baking, arts & crafts which helps to distract them from life’s challenges.” While Sandra was running the ladies support group she became aware of Lisburn Links group working with adults with learning disabilities.

“While at the YMCA I got to know the members of the Links group who I became very fond of and started volunteering in the group,” Sandra said.

Sandra McConnell was delighted to be awarded a BEM in the New Year Honours. Pic credit: Contributed by Sandra McConnell

When the Lisburn woman found out she had been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours, she was shocked but thrilled.

"I was shaking when it was announced,” Sandra admitted. "I thought it was a joke at first, I thought someone was trying to wind me up.

"When I found out it was genuine I was crying with happiness, I had so many emotions.

"I am really, really honoured.

"I absolutely love what I am doing, it is so rewarding.

"I couldn’t run the Women in Mind group without the help of my lovely colleague and friend Siobhan, as well as the support of the YMCA team,” Sandra added. “This is as much for them as it is for me.”