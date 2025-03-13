Lisburn’s Atlas Centre celebrates International Women’s Day

Women from across Lisburn gathered at the Atlas Centre recently to celebrate International Women’s Day.

From inspiring conversations, personal testimonies, to uplifting moments, the event was a true reflection of courage, strength, unity, and empowerment from some of the incredible women within the local community.

A spokesperson for the Atlas Centre explained: “We had a multitude of women from many different backgrounds, all sharing personal experiences and also sharing how they have journeyed life so far.

International Women's Day was celebrated recently at the Atlas Centre in Lisburn. Pic credit: Atlas Centre

"We would like to give special thanks to Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood and Michelle Guy MLA for coming along and sharing such intimate details with the group about their journeys as women and challenges that they have had to face to get to where they are today.

"Thank you also to Councillor Nicola Parker for listening to all of the women's stories.”

Other guests included Lauren Entwistle, Rebecca Crothers, Mags from Discover You NI, Lynette Glen, Hayley-Marie Moore, and Bronagh Bryan.