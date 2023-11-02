As many residents and business owners reel from the flooding of recent days, many still affected and others starting a clean up, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has organised a rate relief scheme.

With some council facilities either closed or badly affected by the flooding, a list has been compiled of areas and services affected and help available to members of the public.

Many homes and businesses across Portadown and Co Armagh have been affected by the flooding in recent days. Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has set up a rates relief scheme. Paul Cranston Blackbox Aerial Photography

Several parks are closed including the People’s Park and Hoy’s Meadow in Portadown as well as Loughgall Country Park. Also some golf courses are affected including Silverwood and Loughgall.

In a statement today, a council spokesperson said: “A rate relief scheme for businesses (non-domestic & commercial) and domestic properties affected by flooding has been introduced. Land & Property Services (LPS) can consider the circumstances of properties impacted by flooding on a case-by-case basis.

Domestic properties

"Residents who have suffered severe impact can claim a £1,000 payment, to avail of this support and assistance you must report the incident to the Floodline on 0300 2000 100 or contact the council by email at [email protected] Assistance may also be available through a Rating of Empty Homes exclusion. Residents can apply for an exclusion from rates if:

They qualified for compensation from the local Council because their home flooded after heavy rain or a tidal surge.

Their property was unoccupied continuously for at least four weeks.

Their property was their main home before the flooding.

Residents could get this exclusion from rates for up to six months. Further information on the Rating of Empty Homes can be located at: www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/rating-empty-homes

"Please note the exclusion from rates under the Rating of Empty Homes can only be applicable where the owner of the property has qualified for compensation from their District Council after severe flooding by virtue of a scheme made under Article 26 of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Northern Ireland) Order 1992.

Non-Domestic & Commercial properties

"Information and an online Application Form to have a property’s valuation revised is available on www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/content/business-rates-valuing-alterations-existing-properties

“When Land & Property Services (LPS) receives an application a LPS Valuer will visit and assess the property to determine if the damage merits an amendment to the Net Annual Value and revision of the Valuation List entry.

"If the application does not result in an amendment to the Valuation List, ratepayers may consider applying for relief under the Hardship Rate Relief Scheme.”

Hardship Rate Relief:

Hardship Rate Relief for non-domestic rates is aimed at providing rate relief to assist a business in its recovery from a temporary crisis resulting from an exceptional circumstance.

Information and how to apply for the Hardship Rate Relief Scheme is available on www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/content/hardship-rate-relief

Parks and Open Spaces

There has been ‘significant disruption to council owned Parks and Open Spaces due to extensive surface water. This may cause closure or partial closure of some facilities.

Current updates include closures at: Portadown Peoples Park; Portadown Bowling Pavilion and Park; Hoys Meadow; Fisherman’s carpark and Portadown Riverside Parkway; Loughgall Country Park; Katesbridge Park and public toilets; Solitude Park, Banbridge.

Gilford and Dromore Community Centres: The carparks at the centres are flooded and inaccessible or partially cordoned off to users, however the centres are still operating as normal.

Kinnego Marina and Oxford Island: There is minor flooding on paths around the area and members of the public are advised to use the paths with extra care. At present the facilities are operating as normal.

Golf courses: Due to flooding Loughgall, Silverwood and Craigavon golf courses are closed to the public until further notice.

Clare Glen: The Cusher River has burst its banks. As a result the car park adjacent to the Caravan Site is flooded. Members of the public are advised not to use the facility at this time.

Ardmore and Millfield Football Pitches: Due to flooding both football pitches are closed to the public until further notice.