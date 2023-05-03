List of events to mark the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in the Portadown, Craigavon, Lurgan areas

There are a number of events to celebration the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla being held in the Portadown, Craigavon, Lurgan areas.

Donacloney Events Team are hosting a huge event in the village on Saturday to mark the Coronation.

On the village green there will be a Giant LED screen that will stream all the proceedings live . Alongside the event the children will be kept entertained with a mini funfair, arts and crafts, face painting, walkabout actors ( King and Queen ). After the coronation the party starts with a live band on stage.

"There is lots happening and we hope everyone locally can join in the celebration and make it a day to remember for years to come . Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs but picnic blankets will be provided, and if the weather isn’t kind there is a huge marquee to keep everyone dry!” said Cllr Mark Baxter who is on the organising committee.

A host of events are to take place in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas to mark the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Hosted by Brownstown Owners and Tenant Association, ‘A Royal Night Out’ in Portadown Town Hall on May 6 is open to everyone however advance booking/ticket is required.

For more information contact BOATA Facebook page or [email protected]

Brownstown Owners and Tenant Association is a small local residents association that supports residents in the local area with issues relating to housing, roads, council and other issues. It also runs training and holds regular women’s and men’s groups.

A spokesperson said: “We have a number of key events each year and this year the Coronation features as one of our main events. We will hold an old school afternoon tea style event with music and entertainment by local people including a vocal group, Children’s Choir, musical performance, poetry and a tea dance to finish the programme, and of course the event will have the essential sandwiches, sausage roll and scones with cream!”

Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band will host a Coronation Parade and Band Competition through Lurgan town Centre on the evening of the Coronation 6th May 2023.

Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band will leave from Mourneview Community Centre at 6.45pm following the route - Knockshee, Mourne Road, Russell Drive, Trasna Way, Connolly Place and into Union Street for 7pm where members of the local Loyal Orders will fall in behind the band and parade the town to mark the Coronation of King Charles III following the route – High Street, Market Street, War Memorial, Market Street, High Street, Queens Street, Flush Place, Queens Street, High Street and finishing up in Union Street with the band competition parade beginning at 8pm sharp from Union Street.

Also the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6 will be celebrated at the Royal British Legion in Union Street Lurgan. All are invited to ‘this once in a lifetime event’ on the ‘big screen’ in the McFadzean Room.

Doors open at 10:00am for complimentary tea, coffee and scones, with televised Coronation coverage throughout. Bar opens at 12:00pm. At 2:30pm the unveiling of a Commemorative Coronation Plaque outside the Club, followed by the formal dedication of the McFadzean Room to mark the 40th Anniversary of the opening of the Clubrooms in Union Street on 7 May 1983.

There will be complimentary tea, coffee and sandwiches from 3:00pm. Free to enter ‘Royal Table Quiz’ at 4:00pm in the McFadzean Room and in the evening from 9:30pm in the McFadzean Room the group 'Too Right' will be playing.

The Tuesday Club at Richhill Presbyterian Church will be holding an afternoon tea party on May 2 between 2.30pm to 4.14pm with entertainment to celebrate the coronation of King Charles.

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, the Royal Family’s official residence in Northern Ireland, has announced a series of celebrations to take place throughout the bank holiday weekend.

On Saturday 6 May, visitors are invited to enjoy the Coronation events on the big screen which will stand tall on the South Lawn, overlooked by the Castle and will stream the occasion live from London from 10am. Visitors can choose their perfect viewing spot on the lawn, plus play lawn games before the Royal Gun Salute at 12noon. The Downshire Brass Band will provide even more pomp and celebration after the official Coronation ceremony from 2.30pm.

The events continue on Sunday 7 May, and on both days, visitors can bring a picnic to enjoy on the acres of gardens throughout the estate, enjoy lunch in the onsite café, or from a hot food vendor and ice cream stand on site. Traditional lawn games can also be enjoyed throughout the Sunday events, which will also see a host of live entertainment, including the Boom Strutt Brass band, Belfast Community Gospel Choir, Swingtime Starlets, the Lisburn Rock Choir. A special performance from Beechlawn School’s Makaton Choir will open Sunday’s line up of entertainment.

On Bank Holiday Monday 8 May, the Castle’s Head Gardener will host Coronation Tree Tours throughout the day, giving visitors the opportunity to hear more about the historic trees planted over the years to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation and her jubilee milestones over the past 70 years.

For those with a Castle and Gardens ticket, visitors can see inside the Castle and marvel at the State Rooms still used for royal occasions and political discussions, including the Throne Room. A new addition to the Throne Room will also mark the occasion – Historic Royal Palaces has worked with Turquoise Mountain, one of the King’s charities, to commission a new carpet for the space. This project has been generously supported by The Worshipful Company of Drapers as part of their wider commitment to the province.