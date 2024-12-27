Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rural roads of Co Armagh will be the setting on Saturday for the spectacular sight of hundreds of tractors winding their way along in a massive fundraising effort.

The Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run once again is bringing the community together to raise vital funds for three worthy charities – Air Ambulance NI, Southern Area Hospice and Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Now in its 13th year, this popular event has grown hugely since its early days with more than 750 tractors participating in recent years.

The tractor run was started back in 2012 by the Livingstone family to give back to the Southern Area Hospice for the incredible care they provided to Marina Livingstone during the last few weeks of her life.

Organisers of the Livingstone Family Tractor Run pictured at the launch of this year’s event, which takes place on December 28 and will support Southern Area Hospice, NI Air Ambulance and NI Children’s Hospice.

To date, the event has achieved an extraordinary milestone, raising more than £1 million for local causes.

This year the tractor run was crowned the Best Farming Event at the Farming Life Awards in recognition of the fabulous fundraising effort.

Starting from Armagh Business Park at 12 noon on December 28, the event will see tractors make their way along the Markethill Road to Gosford, then along the Mullaghbrack Road to Hamiltonsbawn, continuing through Richhill before returning to the business park via the Portadown Road.

Participants and spectactors are all welcome to support this year’s event.

Tractor owners can take part for just £20, with all proceeds supporting the three charities. Spectators can look forward to an impressive display of tractors and a fun-filled day with family and friends. The event also features a raffle, barbecue and an afternoon of entertainment as the tractors return.

Anyone unable to attend but who would still like to contribute, can make a donation online.

Southern Area Hospice fundraising manager, Siobhan McArdle, said: “Once again, we are very grateful to the Livingstone family for their continued support. The annual tractor run has become bigger and bigger every year and is a truly fantastic spectacle.”