Local couple celebrate 70 years of wedded bliss

A Lisburn couple recently celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary.

Shirley and Malcolm Nelson, who live in Lambeg, met as teenagers at a church meeting Donegal Road Methodist and married in the church on October 22, 1955.

The couple’s granddaughter Janitha said her grandparents had shared a very happy life together.

"Granda was very old school and adamant that Nannie didn't work when they married,” she explained. “Before this she worked in a couple of bakeries, including the Windsor Bakery off the Lisburn road.

Shirley and Malcolm Nelson on their wedding day in 1955. Pic credit: Contributed by Janitha Nelson

"To this day Nannie bakes a lot, doing all the birthday cakes and she makes the most delicious shortbread.”

The couple credit their long marriage to their faith in God.

"Nannie says she doesn’t understand why people are so shocked at how long they have been married to her its just another anniversary,” continued Janitha.

"They grew up poor but say that was the way everyone was. They were happier days as nobody had anything and people were much more content in life.

Lambeg couple Shirley and Malcolm Nelson recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Pic credit: Contributed by Janitha Nelson

"They say their marriage lasted because of their faith in God. They have been Christians from a very young age and they have stuck beside each other through their faith. They believe that people nowadays don’t forgive easily, they don’t have the patience.

"Love is what kept them working together. Marriage isn't all happy and sweet, it takes work and faith.

"They are adamant that their faith is the reason they are celebrating 70 years.”

At 91 and 89 Shirley and Malcolm are both still very much involved with their church and Malcolm still attended Donegal Road Methodist occasionally until very recently.

Both are now fully involved in Lisburn Congregational, attending the Ladies Meeting, Prayer Meeting, Parents and Toddlers, Bible Study, and both services on Sunday.

"Nannie started the Girls Brigade over fifty years ago at Congregational to which her great granddaughter Lucyjane attends today,” Janitha explained.

"Granda was the Sunday School Superintendent in Donegall Road, and also a Lay Preacher for many years.

"Granda also worked in Shorts, as an apprentice aircraft fitter for a couple of years, then in a machine accounting firm for 12 years, and finally in the Civil Service as a computer systems analyst for 30 years, retiring at 60. “

The couple, who have lived in Lambeg for over 55 years, have three children – Colin, Janitha and Nigel and 13 grandchildren – Mark, Philip, Janitha, Elizabeth, Jordan, Sophie, Ben, Grace, Jessica, Joshua, Kirsty, Stacy, and Luke.

They also have nine great grandchildren – Lucyjane, Ellie, Lewis, Logan, Zoey, Maryrose, Sebastian, Jack and Noah.

"My nannie and granda are just one of a kind,” Janitha continued.

"I speak for all who know them both, they have a heart of gold.

"They love being surrounded by their family.

"We have many day trips and holidays away with all the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

"They are the reason I am here today and I will forever be grateful for their love and support throughout the years.

"They are loved beyond words and they are proof that true love does exist.”