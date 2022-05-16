Loading...

Local girls receive top honours from Girls’ Brigade Northern Ireland

Top honours have been awarded to Girls’ Brigade members from Joymount Presbyterian, 153rd NI Craigy Hill Presbyterian, 162nd NI Ballynure Presbyterian and 367th NI Ballyclare Presbyterian at the annual Queen’s Award presentation.

By Elinor Glynn
Monday, 16th May 2022, 2:16 pm

The Queen’s Award is the highest award attainable in Girls’ Brigade and the prestigious ceremony was held in Fisherwick Presbyterian Church, Belfast, where women who successfully attained the award in 2020, 2021 and 2022 attended along with their family, friends and Girls’ Brigade leaders. The guest speaker was Rev Daniel Rankin, GBNI Chaplain, encouraged, blessed and challenged the girls to think about not only their achievements to date but also God’s plans for them for the future.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The Queen’s Award syllabus is a major undertaking for young women which requires them to undertake six elements over a two year period including: community service; GB company service; submission of an in depth project assignment to a high standard; and pass a two hour written study paper and final interview.

Read: Mid & East Antrim on top as NI’s most efficient planning system

Girls from 20 th NI Joymount Presbyterian, 153rd NI Craighy Hill Presbyterian, 162nd NI Ballynure Presbyterian and 367 th NI Ballyclare Presbyterian Girls’ Brigade pictured with their Girls’ Brigade company leaders and Isobel McKane, GBNI President.
Belfast