Local girls receive top honours from Girls’ Brigade Northern Ireland

The Queen’s Award is the highest award attainable in Girls’ Brigade and the prestigious ceremony was held in Fisherwick Presbyterian Church, Belfast, where women who successfully attained the award in 2020, 2021 and 2022 attended along with their family, friends and Girls’ Brigade leaders. The guest speaker was Rev Daniel Rankin, GBNI Chaplain, encouraged, blessed and challenged the girls to think about not only their achievements to date but also God’s plans for them for the future.