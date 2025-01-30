Local MLA Diana Armstrong says it's 'unfortunate' that Killyman Post Office has to close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Diana Armstrong will be consulting with the Post Office after its decision to close the Killyman office.

She said it’s “unfortunate” the office will have to close its doors on February 19 following the resignation of the postmaster.

"Post offices provide vital services to our community. I will be engaging with the Post Office to discuss best practice going forward and ensure that the local community impacted can receive the essential services it needs,” she said.