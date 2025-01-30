Local MLA Diana Armstrong says it's 'unfortunate' that Killyman Post Office has to close

By Stanley Campbell
Published 30th Jan 2025, 17:12 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 17:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Diana Armstrong will be consulting with the Post Office after its decision to close the Killyman office.

She said it’s “unfortunate” the office will have to close its doors on February 19 following the resignation of the postmaster.

Read More
Sinn Féin and DUP politicians condemn armed robberies in Mid Ulster that left sh...

"Post offices provide vital services to our community. I will be engaging with the Post Office to discuss best practice going forward and ensure that the local community impacted can receive the essential services it needs,” she said.

Related topics:Fermanagh
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice