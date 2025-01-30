Sinn Féin and DUP politicians condemn armed robberies in Mid Ulster that left shop workers traumatised

By Stanley Campbell
Published 30th Jan 2025, 15:19 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 16:34 GMT
The MP for Mid Ulster has strongly condemned the spate of armed robberies that took place across the constituency on Thursday, leaving shop workers traumatised.

Cathal Mallaghan said: “These terrifying incidents have left workers and local communities shaken.

“No one should have to experience such fear while simply doing their job.

Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan has condemned the armed robberies. Credit: Supplied

“I commend the bravery of those affected and would urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Meanwhile, DUP MLA Keith Buchanan and his Mid Ulster party colleagues said their thoughts are with shop staff caught up in the robberies at Ballyronan, Ballinderry and Clonoe.

In a joint statement they said: "Our local shops are at the beating heart of our communities. This is horrendous news to wake up to and our immediate thoughts are with the staff involved.

"We urge anyone who has any information to contact the PSNI."

The police say no one was injured during the robberies, and have appealed for information.

