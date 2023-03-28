Local people honoured at Hillsborough Castle for their roles in the Army Cadet Force

Three local people have been honoured at a formal ceremony at Hillsborough Castle for their roles in the Army Cadet Force.

Company Sergeant Major Nigel Gribben, who is Detachment Commander of Dromore Detachment Army Cadet Force, was awarded the Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate for Outstanding Meritorious Service Above and Beyond The Call of Duty, one of the highest accolades that can be conferred on members of the Reserve Forces and Cadet movement.

At the same ceremony Aimee Milevsky from Maghaberry was appointed to the role of His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County of Antrim and Will Patton from Dromara was appointed Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County Borough of Belfast.

The talented pair are amongst just twelve Lord Lieutenants’ Cadets appointed across Northern Ireland.

Cadet Corporal Will Patton is pictured in the Throne Room at Hillsborough Castle receiving from Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle the certificate which marks his appointment.

The Citation which accompanies 16-year-old Aimee’s appointment praises the Wallace High School student as ‘an outstanding asset to the Army Cadets’ and pays tribute to her hard work and commitment as a member of Moira Detachment Army Cadet Force. She is described as ‘extremely loyal to her fellow Cadets’ and someone who ‘never misses an opportunity to attend Cadet activities’.

Appointed as Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County Borough of Belfast is Cadet Corporal Will Patton, a 16-year-old student at Fort Hill Integrated College and an enthusiastic and committed member of 817 Lisburn Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

The Citation which accompanies his appointment describes Will as ‘an outstanding Cadet who has exceeded expectations with his hard work and determination’.

During his Cadet career Will has excelled in Drill, Fieldcraft, Radio and Shooting as well as demonstrating strong leadership qualities. He was selected to fly in the Aldergrove-based Grobb Tutor Aircraft which is used for elementary flight training.

Company Sergeant Major Instructor Nigel Gribbon is pictured receiving certificate and congratulations from Mr Gawn Rowan-Hamilton, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Down.

Described as ‘a confident Cadet who has embraced challenges to become an engaging young person with commendable manners, dress and bearing’, Will’s compassion and caring nature reflect the values of the Cadet movement and enable him positively to influence and mentor younger Cadets.

Also honoured at the Hillsborough castle ceremony was Company Sergeant Major Instructor Nigel Gribbon, recognised for more than ten years’ service as a Cadet Force Adult Volunteer fulfilling most recently the dual roles of Company Sergeant Major F Company and Detachment Commander at Dromore Open Detachment ACF.