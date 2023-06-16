A number of people from across the greater Lisburn and Castlereagh area have been recognised by the King in his Birthday Honours List.

Three members of staff at the royal residence at Hillsborough Castle have been recognised for their efforts following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle, Claire Woods, Head Gardener, Hillsborough Castle, and Kim Diver, Household Steward, Hillsborough Castle will receive honours for services in Northern Ireland on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Laura and Claire will receive MBEs and Kim will receive a BEM.

Claire Woods, Laura McCorry, Kim Diver are delighted to be recognised for their work at Hillsborough Castle. Pic Credit: Historic Royal Palaces

The secretary at Crumlin Integrated Primary School, Mrs Dorothy Moore will also receive a British Empire Medal (BEM), as will Mr Paul William McBride, who has been recognised for his services to the community in Lisburn.

Mrs Angela McCann, Head of Community Services, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has been awarded a BEM for services in Northern Ireland on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Mrs Kathryn Cleland, Interim Ward Sister, Paediatric Outpatient Department and Short Stay Paediatric Assessment Unit, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust will also receive a BEM for services to Health and Social Care.

The secretary of Crumlin Integrated Primary School, Mrs Dorothy Moore, has been awarded a BEM in the King's Birthday Honours. Pic Credit: Crumlin Integrated Primary School

Former DUP Castlereagh Councillor Tommy Jeffers has been awarded an MBE for services to local government and to the community in Dundonald.

Entertainer Peter Corry, who lives in Hillsborough will receive an MBE for services to Music and to the Arts in Northern Ireland.

Heather Patricia Miller, lately Head of Quality, Excellence and Development, South Eastern Regional College will receive an MBE for services to Education.