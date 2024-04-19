Local piper Patricia Pedlow will lead a musical tribute to commemorate the anniversary of D Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year marks the 80th anniversary of D Day, with commemorations taking place across the country to remember those who fought and died on the beaches.

At precisely 8am each morning, between April 18 to April 27, Pipers David Hanna and Patricia Pedlow will play the poignant Highland Laddie in tribute to the brave soldiers from Northern Ireland and others who gave service and sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

Many soldiers, sailors and airmen left the counties of Northern Ireland to take part in the D-Day landings. Some were part of Operation Neptune with 2nd Battalion Royal Ulster Rifles. Others landed around Ranville with 1st Battalion Royal Ulster Rifles as part of 6th Airborne Division.

Patricia Pedlow from Ballydonaghy Pipe Band will play the poignant Highland Laddie in tribute to the brave soldiers from Northern Ireland and others who gave service and sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Pic credit: D-Day 80

Patricia= said: “This is a true honour to be representing Northern Ireland with David, and to be able to play our part in this wonderful tribute to the service and sacrifice of so many on D-Day.”

David, who belongs to the Altnaveigh Memorial Pipe Band, added: “As I play my pipes each morning, I will look out towards the sea try and imagine what they must have endured on the beaches of Normandy, and remember them with pride.”

Pageantmaster Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR D-Day80, and of the 80-day countdown to June 6, 2024, said: “We are extremely honoured to have David and Patricia representing the whole of Northern Ireland.

"Their ten-day tribute will be a fitting honour to the memory of those brave soldiers from the distinguished Royal Ulster Rifles and others who played their part in Normandy and in WWII.”

He continued: “In 1944 Allied forces mounted the largest amphibious invasion the world has ever witnessed. Operation Overlord, D-Day, saw over 5,000 ships and landing craft set down more than 150,000 troops on the five Normandy beaches that would bring about the liberation of north-west Europe from Nazi occupation.

“In order to commemorate the peace and freedom given to us through the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of so many thousands involved in the D-Day landings, and throughout the whole of WW11, beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories - and, in a very poignant and unique gesture, these special lamps will be lit on the five beaches in Normandy, at 9.15pm local time that night, to coincide with the lighting of beacons at that time too.

“However, at 9.10pm, as night falls - and just before the beacons ignite - the resonant sound of bagpipes will be heard across the capital cities of London, Edinburgh, Belfast, and Cardiff. We will also have a presence in the capital cities of the Allied nations that took part. From Washington DC to the distant shores of New Zealand’s Auckland, from Ottawa to Paris, and from Canberra to Brussels, Athens and Amsterdam, Oslo, Warsaw, and Prague.