Londonderry Arms: Carnlough hotel inviting former guests, staff and friends to 'Gathering of Memories'
The Londonderry Arms Hotel, which has been owned and managed by the O’Neill family for over 75 years, will host a ‘Gathering of Memories’ on Friday, February 23 from 7.30-9.30 pm.
Since 1947, thousands of local and international visitors have been welcomed to the hotel by Moira and Frank O’Neill, succeeded by their son Frankie and, today, Denise and their daughters.
Over these often tumultuous years, the hotel has adapted to many changes and built up a warm relationship between customers, guests, suppliers and staff.
“If the walls could talk they’d have stories to tell – this is a chance to tell your own story, bring alive those memories and life shaping times at’ The Derry’,” a statement from the hotel read.
Visitors will join well-known storyteller Liz Weir MBE for an evening of reminiscence revolving around the iconic building.
“Ordinary people have extraordinary stories; tales of ‘big nights”, proposals, anniversaries, weddings, family holidays, music sessions, workshops, summer jobs, farewell events; even the race horse Arkle; so many stories to be shared, collected and preserved in the history of this unique hotel,” the statement added.
“Those who have been part of the hotel’s story who cannot attend – we invite you to send us a little note, stating your experience and the year; photographs are particularly welcome.
“All will be recorded and collated for future generations to enjoy and recall their association to this special and much loved place.”
Places are limited; to reserve a seat, contact reception on 02828885255 or preferably by email [email protected]