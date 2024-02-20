Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Londonderry Arms Hotel, which has been owned and managed by the O’Neill family for over 75 years, will host a ‘Gathering of Memories’ on Friday, February 23 from 7.30-9.30 pm.

Since 1947, thousands of local and international visitors have been welcomed to the hotel by Moira and Frank O’Neill, succeeded by their son Frankie and, today, Denise and their daughters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over these often tumultuous years, the hotel has adapted to many changes and built up a warm relationship between customers, guests, suppliers and staff.

The Londonderry Arms in Carnlough. Photo: Google maps

“If the walls could talk they’d have stories to tell – this is a chance to tell your own story, bring alive those memories and life shaping times at’ The Derry’,” a statement from the hotel read.

Visitors will join well-known storyteller Liz Weir MBE for an evening of reminiscence revolving around the iconic building.

“Ordinary people have extraordinary stories; tales of ‘big nights”, proposals, anniversaries, weddings, family holidays, music sessions, workshops, summer jobs, farewell events; even the race horse Arkle; so many stories to be shared, collected and preserved in the history of this unique hotel,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Those who have been part of the hotel’s story who cannot attend – we invite you to send us a little note, stating your experience and the year; photographs are particularly welcome.

“All will be recorded and collated for future generations to enjoy and recall their association to this special and much loved place.”