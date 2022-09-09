Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry expresses sorrow

She said: “The demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second has brought great sadness for the people of the United Kingdom and The Commonwealth - some 2.5 billion people. She has reigned for 70 years and seven months - the longest reign in the history of the Monarchy.

“She unflinchingly served the nation and The Commonwealth in war and peace. She was a source of stability in good times and bad throughout all the changes spanning the decades since 1952. Her Majesty will be forever remembered for a life dedicated to dutyand selfless service. She last visited the County in 2016 with the late Duke of Edinburgh and as I said at the time of his death in 2021, they hugely enjoyed the steam train ride from Coleraine to Bellarena, repeating the journey they had taken together in coronation year, 1953.

“It is fitting that just a few days ago the Royal Artillery fired a Gun Salute - a ‘feu de joie’ at Mussenden Temple at Downhill, just above the cliffs where the Royal Train stopped for The Queen and The Duke to picnic - a happy journey they joyfully repeated 63 years later. It is fitting that we remember The Queen in those happy times.