Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been remembered in an end of year message by the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell.

Reflecting on the past 12 months, Mr McCorkell said: “It is fair to say that this year has been nothing other than historic. For the first time ever, we had the privilege of celebrating a platinum jubilee, marking the incredible achievement of Her late Majesty the Queen having been on the throne for 70 years.

"I was so proud to see the whole county come together to mark this historic achievement, with beacon lighting ceremonies and celebrations being held across the county.

"In particular, I would like to thank all of our councils: Antrim and Newtownabbey, Causeway Coast and Glens, Lisburn and Castlereagh and Mid and East Antrim for all that they did to co-ordinate so many of these memorable events.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell attending the accession proclamation at Antrim Castle Gardens.

“It was, of course, with deep sadness that, only a few months later, we learned of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. As I said in my message on condolence at the time: Her late Majesty will forever be cherished for her sustained and selfless service and deep love of Northern Ireland.

"As the dust has settled on those difficult few weeks of mourning, I, again, am filled with pride and gratitude for the way that the county conducted itself during that period.”

Mr McCorkell went on to note some of the highlights of 2022 including the Princess Royal visiting Ballymena (July) and Carrickfergus (Nov) and Baron and Baroness Carrickfergus visiting Carrickergus (Oct). The Lord Lieutenant was also involved in the visit by King Charles III to Northern Ireland.

The Lieutenancy was also involved in: eight platinum jubilee beacon lighting ceremonies; presentation of eight of the 13 Queen's Award for Voluntary Services awarded to Northern Ireland; 39 honours awarded to people in Co. Antrim; one OBE and 10 BEMs presented at Hillsborough Castle; 35 100th birthdays, one 105th and one 106th; two diamond and two platinum wedding anniversaries; Co Antrim attendees at Buckingham Palace and Hillsborough Castle garden parties; the Platinum Jubilee Service in St Paul's and the Princess of Wales's Carol Service; tree planting to commemorate the Queen's Green Canopy and 19 Remembrance events.