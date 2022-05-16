Lottery windfall for Carrick Connect

Tracey McNickle, Carrick Connect Co-founder and Project Coordinator, said: “Young people need to feel listened to, they need to be given an opportunity to take on responsibility, they need to be totally involved and immersed in the organising of a group and learn new leadership skills. This new project which will run for a year will be about empowering young people to, be confident, teaching resilience, have a voice and learn all about what’s involved in facilitating an entire programme. This project will be run by young people abd supervised behind the scenes by myself. The young people involved in this group are very passionate about promoting good mental health and well-being and the project will focus on activities that will make other young people feel good, hence the name #feelGoodHub.