Lottery windfall for Carrick Connect

This award will fund a new project for Carrick Connect - the Feel Good Hub - which will be run, organised and evaluated by the young people themselves and will start in June.
Tracey McNickle, Carrick Connect Co-founder and Project Coordinator, said: “Young people need to feel listened to, they need to be given an opportunity to take on responsibility, they need to be totally involved and immersed in the organising of a group and learn new leadership skills. This new project which will run for a year will be about empowering young people to, be confident, teaching resilience, have a voice and learn all about what’s involved in facilitating an entire programme. This project will be run by young people abd supervised behind the scenes by myself. The young people involved in this group are very passionate about promoting good mental health and well-being and the project will focus on activities that will make other young people feel good, hence the name #feelGoodHub.
“Two young people, Shannon Armstrong and Phil Orr, are at the helm of this project. They want to encourage young people to come along. We believe this group will benefit young people in our community greatly, especially those in amongst the age group of 18-25 years. Keep watching for updates on our FB page and on the feel Good Hub FB page.”