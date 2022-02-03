Lotto bet In Tyrone bags £8,000 profit from just three numbers

The anonymous winner struck a £20 wager online with BoyleSports on three numbers to come out in the main Irish Lotto draw on Wednesday evening.

They were left hoping for numbers 9, 27 and 38 and faced odds of 400/1 on them all coming out. There was a nervous wait for the bonus ball, but 27 rolled out to trigger the handsome return.

The lucky run meant they were able to log back in not long after the draw to see their account balance topped up by a grand total of £8,020.

Lucky win for Tyrone punter.