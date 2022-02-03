Lotto bet In Tyrone bags £8,000 profit from just three numbers

There were celebrations in County Tyrone this week when a punter turned a Lotto wager into a four-figure profit thanks to just three lucky numbers.

By Stanley Campbell
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 2:08 pm

The anonymous winner struck a £20 wager online with BoyleSports on three numbers to come out in the main Irish Lotto draw on Wednesday evening.

They were left hoping for numbers 9, 27 and 38 and faced odds of 400/1 on them all coming out. There was a nervous wait for the bonus ball, but 27 rolled out to trigger the handsome return.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The lucky run meant they were able to log back in not long after the draw to see their account balance topped up by a grand total of £8,020.

Lucky win for Tyrone punter.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It only took three numbers, but the approach has paid off to the tune of £8,000 profit so fair play to our County Tyrone customer for thinking big and we hope they enjoy their winnings.”

Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise