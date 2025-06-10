Loughgall FC legend Hilbert Willis is laid to rest after a final tour of his beloved Lakeview Park
Mr Willis, who was in his 102nd year, passed away peacefully in hospital on Sunday.
He was well known far and wide as not only being a diehard supporter of the Villagers, but also for giving lifelong service to the club in countless roles including chairman, vice chairman, director and groundsman.
Mr Willis rarely ever missed a Loughgall game, until recently where his health deteriorated, and he was a familiar face to many in the Northern Ireland football world.
Paying tribute after his passing, Loughgall FC said: “No words are enough to describe this man who gave a life long service to Loughgall Football Club and was known right across the Northern Ireland Football League.
"Hilbert done and seen it all at Loughgall, we are in awe of the great man he was and will always have fond memories of his stories.”
It was fitting that Mr Willis’ funeral cortage made its from his late home via Loughgall Football Club for a final lap of Lakeview Park, in front of the stand which had been named in his honour.
A toast was made over his coffin before the procession moved on to St Aidan's Parish Church, Grange for the funeral service followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.
Mr Willis was also a member of the loyal orders, with the County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge saying it was “saddened” to hear of his passing, noting he was “the oldest Orangeman in Co Armagh”.
The Royal Black Institution, which marked his 80th anniversary as a member on the occasion of his centenary, described Mr Willis as “a true gentleman”.
Paying tribute during a speech in the Stormont Assembly, Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said he wanted to “mark the passing of an incredible and remarkable man”.
Mr Willis was fondly remembered in a family notice as “beloved husband of the late Maisie, dearly loved father of John, Leslie and Ivan, a dear father-in-law, a devoted grandfather and great grandfather”.
