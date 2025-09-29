Lucy Spence: PSNI in Derry / Londonderry issue appeal to locate missing teenager last seen wearing yellow pyjama shorts

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Sep 2025, 14:43 BST
Lucy Spence. Picture: released by PSNI.
Police in Derry / Londonderry say they are concerned for the whereabouts of missing teenager Lucy Spence.

The 17-year-old was last seen on Sunday, September 28 and it is believed she was getting the 212 bus to the city.

Lucy was last seen wearing a black trench coat, T-shirt, yellow pyjama shorts and white sliders.

Anyone who may have seen Lucy or know of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1271 of 28/09/25.

