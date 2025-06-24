A Co Armagh suicide prevention charity has set up a new Friday night helpline following a rise in the number of people suffering mental health crisis.

PIPS Suicide Prevention Charity announced the new service which it hopes will help many people who are facing crisis locally.

PIPS Hope and Support is offering a new Friday night crisis helpline for those who are facing mental health issues outside of normal hours.

Recently in the Upper Bann area there has been a huge rise in people suffering from serious mental health crises. Many families are struggling to find help from statutory services as they try desperately to get their loved one proper care.

With mental health services in the area at breaking point and first appointments to see a specialist health care worker often several months away, PIPS Suicide Prevention Charity in Lurgan is setting up a crisis helpline for those in distress through Friday nights.

In an online statement, the charity said: “We’re here when it matters most. Starting Friday 27th June 2025, PIPS Suicide Prevention Charity is launching a Friday Night Crisis Helpline to support those in distress when other services are unavailable.”

It will run every Friday night from 9pm – 10am on Saturday morning.

"This is a telephone-only service offering compassionate listening and hope through the night. You are not alone,” said a spokesperson. Call: 028 9080 5850 Freephone: 0800 088 6042

PIPS Hope and Support is a community-led charity dedicated to suicide prevention, crisis intervention, and bereavement support.

With premises in Newry (50 Mill Street) and Lurgan (39-41 Union Street), they deliver free, accessible, and professional support to individuals, families, and communities affected by suicide, self-harm, and emotional distress.

PIPS said: “Northern Ireland has been deeply impacted by suicide, yet for many years, the response and resources have not reflected the scale of the issue. This changed in 2003, when PIPS Hope and Support was founded by individuals and families who had personally experienced the devastating loss of a loved one to suicide.

"Our organisation was created to offer hope, support, and practical solutions, ensuring that no one faces crisis alone. We are committed to building relationships, working in partnership, and reducing the impact of suicide through community-based initiatives and professional services.

The aims of the group are to: Save lives; Offer advice and support to those affected by suicide and self-harm; Encourage people to seek help and reduce the stigma of suicide; Increase the communities awareness around issues about suicide and self-harm, mental health and trauma; Signpost and link people to places that offer help in their area; Provide information and training.

It offers free professional counselling for individuals in distress, complementary therapies to promote emotional well-being and befriending & one-to-one support for those struggling with mental health challenges. It has dedicated bereavement support groups for those affected by suicide, a PIPS Suicide Bereavement Pack with essential information for grieving families and home visits & family support to provide guidance during difficult times.

They run accredited suicide prevention workshops (ASIST, safeTALK, Mental Health First Aid), presentations, talks, conferences, and seminars to raise awareness and educational materials & free booklets on mental health topics such as anxiety, depression, stress, sleep problems, and more.