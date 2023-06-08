Lurgan born singer songwriter Conleth Kane is getting the thumbs up from multi-million pound record producers as his latest release hits the market.

Lurgan native singer songwriter Conleth Kane, who now lives in London, is living the dream with the release of his latest EP a cover of the All Saints classic 'Pure Shores'.

The EP features three different versions of the Number One record, a radio pop mix, a club mix and an unplugged acoustic mix - all produced by Jon Dixon at 7th Heaven. 7th Heaven has produced and remixed for Steps, Melanie C, Cher, Jake Shears, Erasure and more.

Conleth is ecstatic that the original producer of the All Saints classic, William Orbit, gave him the thumbs up. “He liked my Instagram video! The ultimate seal of approval! He wrote/produced the original 2000 hit and also produced Madonna's grammy-winning album 'Ray of Light'. The single has just had it's first 5 star review from Gay London Life 'Blissful Pop Magnificence',” revealed Conleth.

Now living in London, Conleth premiered the single recently at the ‘Women in Sport’ Awards and made a return home for the GNI Magazine Awards in Belfast in April 2023.

Conleth’s debut album ‘Proud - Live in London’ debuted at a sold out show at The Crazy Coqs in London’s West End in Oct 2018 and shot right up to Number 2 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Charts in Feb 2019. He released his self-penned debut EP in August 2020 which went to Number 7 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart.

He launched his latest EP ‘Just A Dream’ (produced by 7th Heaven) at the exclusive Century Club in Soho in 2022. The record includes his song ‘Proud’ (featuring the London Gay Men’s Chorus) and a cover of Melanie C’s ‘I Turn To You’ plus more.

He went on an extensive promotional tour of the new record including London’s Number 1 Pop Festival Mighty Hoopla, Pride in London, Leeds Pride, Wembley Pride, Bradford Pride and Malmo Pride (Sweden).

Conleth has performed live sets of his own songs on both BBC Radio London, BBC Radio Ulster, and Cool FM. 2017 saw Conleth win the ‘Personal Contribution to the LGBTQ Community’ at the annual GNI Magazine Awards in Belfast - voted for by the public. He has toured his music all over the world including Europe and Australia.

If you would like to download ‘Pure Shores’ click here