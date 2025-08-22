Lurgan College pupils achieve excellent GCSE exam results

Lurgan College pupils gathered at school to receive their GCSE results on Thursday morning with a mixture of nerves and excitement. Any nerves, however, soon turned to joy as the contents of their envelopes revealed yet another excellent set of results.

The College saw 98% of pupils achieve at least 7 A*-C grades with 42% of all grades at A*-A and almost three quarters of all grades being A*-B, both well above the Northern Ireland average for these benchmarks.

In relation to these fantastic achievements, headmaster Kyle McCallan said: “We are over the moon for these incredible young people.

"Following on from the wonderful grades achieved at A Level and AS Level last week, our GCSE cohort have continued the school’s proud tradition of academic excellence.

Headmaster, Kyle McCallan congratulates Anna Wilson on achieving an amazing 11 A* grades in her GCSE exams. Picture: Lurgan College

"Such success is testament not only to the outstanding teaching and non-teaching staff within our own school but also to the Dickson Plan itself and, once again, I am keen that our colleagues in Lurgan Junior High School and in our local feeder primary schools feel that they can share in our pupils’ academic success.

"I thank all of those schools who every year furnish Lurgan College with able, mature and conscientious pupils of the highest academic calibre.

"An incredible 25 extremely gifted pupils, over a fifth of the year group, achieved at least 8A* or A grades in their exams. Worthy of special mention, however, is Anna Wilson, who achieved a breathtaking 11 straight A* grades!”

The following pupils were awarded 11 straight A*/A grades: Leah Balfour (King’s Park PS/LJHS), Darcey Given (King’s Park PS/LJHS), Matthew Lamont (King’s Park PS/LJHS), Alexander McMeekin (Waringstown PS/LJHS), Freddy McTernaghan (King’s Park PS/LJHS) and Harry Stevenson (Donacloney PS/LJHS).

Lurgan College pupils who achieved 10 A* and A grades in their GCSE exams. From left: Thomas McKinstry, Rys Mulholland, Ben Serplus, Brooke Wilson, Charlie Gault, Amber Purdy, Michael Robinson, Lauren Crawford, Joel Idiculla and Cameron Walker. Picture: Lurgan College

A further 10 pupils secured 10 straight A*/A grades: Lauren Crawford (King’s Park PS/LJHS), Charlie Gault (King’s Park PS/LJHS), Joel Idiculla (primary school outside of the UK/TJHS), Thomas McKinstry (King’s Park PS/LJHS), Rys Mulholland (Moira PS / LJHS), Amber Purdy (Clare PS/TJHS), Michael Robinson (King’s Park PS/LJHS), Ben Serplus (Waringstown PS/LJHS), Cameron Walker (King’s Park PS/LJHS) and Brooke Wilson (Dickson PS/LJHS).

Kristian Carlisle (Maghaberry PS/LJHS), Glen Dickson and Emma Winters (both Carrick PS/LJHS) each recorded 9 A*/A grades.

Pupils achieving 8 A*/A grades were: Roxanne Brown (King’s Park PS/LJHS), Aya Faila (Carrick PS/LJHS), Toby Moore, Zach Uprichard (both Waringstown PS/LJHS) and Dasha Prokopenka (Primary School Outside of the UK/LJHS).

Lurgan College pupils who achieved 11 A* and A grades in their GCSE exams. From left: Freddy McTernaghan, Darcey Given, Matthew Lamont, Leah Balfour, Harry Stevenson, Anna Wilson and Alexander McMeekin. Picture: Lurgan College

Mr McCallan further added: “Whilst we rightly recognise those who have achieved the highest grades, I want to take a moment to shine a light on every single one of our pupils who have worked diligently over the last two years.

"Behind every grade is a story of dedication, hard work, and determination. Many have overcome significant challenges to reach these results, with the path to success not always straightforward, often facing barriers that others may not have seen. These journeys are just as important and such successes just as significant.

"We are immensely proud of the entire class of 2025 and everything they have accomplished. We cannot wait to see what this group achieve next.’