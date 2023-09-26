Lurgan Cúchulainns praised for helping to build better community relations
As part of Good Relations Week (September 18 to September 24), Lurgan Cúchulainns were hosted by Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Ald Margaret Tinsley at Craigavon Civic Centre in recognition for their engagement in the Ulster GAA Cúchulainn initiative.
The Lurgan Cúchulainns team, made up of girls from St Ronan’s College Lurgan, Brownlow Integrated College and Lurgan Junior High School is the first group from Lurgan to participate in the Ulster GAA Cuchulainn Initiative and they travelled to London in July to represent the province in the All-Britain Competition.
Ald Tinsley said: “This is an extremely positive initiative by Ulster GAA and I would congratulate the Lurgan girls, their teachers and all at Ulster GAA for their work towards better community relations in the borough.”
Ulster GAA President Ciaran McLaughlin added: “From talking to the teachers involved, they very much appreciate the opportunity the Cúchulainn initiative has provided to their pupils.
“This is Ulster GAA’s flagship inclusion project. It’s most important aspect, the forging of friendships and development of good relations through mutual understanding and respect for each other, is vital in our community.
"For these pupils I hope those friendships are the lasting legacy of Cúchulainns in 2023."
As well as engaging in weekly coaching sessions, the participants will engage in a Sports Leadership Course at Halloween before the programme concludes with a visit to Croke Park.
This initiative has been funded by The Executive Office through their Good Relations Funding Programme.