Culture in the Park promises to be a ‘fun, free and feel-good’ day for all the family in Lurgan on Saturday, September 13.

Lurgan Park is the venue from 1pm to 6pm for a celebration of the rich mix of cultures and communities that make the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough such a special place to live.

From lively music and energetic dancing to delicious world food and creative crafts, the event offers something for all the family.

Showcasing their talents on the day will be Ravara Pipe Band, The Kilted Dance Company, Trim The Velvet Irish Dancers, Chinese Culture & Dance NI, Dontham Indian Dancers and Magwere.

Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray, Paul Douglas, Council Officers Boyd McClurg and Glen Dickson, TBUC and performers. Picture: Edward Byrne Photography

New for this year, community performers will be taking to the stage too – so you can cheer on friends, neighbours and local talent, adding a real community vibe to the day.

Taking part will be Strings and Sings, pupils from St Ronan’s College, Markethill Ulster-Scots Highland Dancers and Co. Armagh Junior Drum Majors.

There will be international food stalls, live cultural music and dance, interactive workshops and family crafts, feel-good performances, activities and entertainment for all ages.

"Culture in the Park is a wonderful chance to come together, celebrate the diversity of our community, and enjoy a great day out in beautiful Lurgan Park,” said the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC), Alderman Stephen Moutray.

"From local performers to cultural showcases, there’s something for everyone – and we’d love to see as many people there as possible!”

The event is delivered by ABC Borough Council’s Community Development Department and is funded by TBUC under the District Council Good Relations Programme.