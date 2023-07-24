A Lurgan woman is among a small group of people living with cancer who has received a special award courtesy of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Michelle McCaughley from Lurgan, Craigavon Co Armagh is a member of the Northern Ireland Cancer Experience Panel and won the ‘Outstanding Supporter Award’ at Macmillan’s Thanks to You Awards 2023.

People living with cancer from Northern Ireland win ‘Outstanding Supporter Award’ at Macmillan’s Thanks to You Awards 2023. Pictured left to right are: Michelle McCaughley from Lurgan/Craigavon Co Armagh, Donna Breslin from Derry/Londonderry, Maura McClean (Macmillan Cancer Support) from Omagh/Co Tyrone, Patricia Prosser from Dunmurry/Co Antrim, Bernie McNamee from Newtownstewart/Co Tyrone and Leanne McConnell from Belfast/Co Antrim.

Other winners included Donna Breslin from Derry/Londonderry, Maura McClean (Macmillan Cancer Support) from Omagh/Co Tyrone, Patricia Prosser from Dunmurry/Co Antrim, Bernie McNamee from Newtownstewart/Co Tyrone and Leanne McConnell from Belfast/Co Antrim.

Maura McClean, Macmillan Engagement Lead says: “The Northern Ireland Cancer Experience Panel was formed in 2018 to enhance Macmillan’s knowledge and understanding of the experiences and the needs of people living with cancer.”