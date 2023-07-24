Michelle McCaughley from Lurgan, Craigavon Co Armagh is a member of the Northern Ireland Cancer Experience Panel and won the ‘Outstanding Supporter Award’ at Macmillan’s Thanks to You Awards 2023.
Other winners included Donna Breslin from Derry/Londonderry, Maura McClean (Macmillan Cancer Support) from Omagh/Co Tyrone, Patricia Prosser from Dunmurry/Co Antrim, Bernie McNamee from Newtownstewart/Co Tyrone and Leanne McConnell from Belfast/Co Antrim.
Maura McClean, Macmillan Engagement Lead says: “The Northern Ireland Cancer Experience Panel was formed in 2018 to enhance Macmillan’s knowledge and understanding of the experiences and the needs of people living with cancer.”
The Northern Ireland Cancer Experience Panel, a group of people living with cancer, received their ‘Outstanding Supporter Award’ for their work using their own cancer journeys along with their considerable life skills and professional expertise to help shape and improve Macmillan’s services.