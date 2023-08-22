Tributes have been paid to Sinn Fein activist, community worker and Irish language activist Bernadette O’Hagan, a Lurgan native who passed away on Monday.

Irish language activist and Sinn Fein stalwart Bernadette O'Hagan from Lurgan, Co Armagh has died.

Mrs O’Hagan, who stood for election last as a Sinn Fein candidate for Upper Bann in the 1997 Westminster election, was a life long Republican and Sinn Fein activist. She was also a founding member of the Civil Rights Association in Lurgan in 1968.

Bernadette, the wife of the late Joe B O’Hagan, was a Lurgan native, a mother of six children and a grandmother and great grandmother.

She campaigned tirelessly and held hundreds of fundraisers to raise money for an Irish language pre-school unit or Niascoil in Lurgan and was a founder and director of Naiscoil Cois Locha which is attached to St Francis Primary School in Lurgan.

Today a spokesperson for Naiscoíl Chois Locha said: “The Committee and Staff of Naiscoíl Chois Locha share the huge loss of our esteemed Chairperson Bernadette O’Hagan. It was Bernadette’s determination which saw the opening of the first Naiscoíl in Lurgan with just 6 pupils and now hundreds of pupils have benefited from her vision, dedication and genuine love of the Irish Language.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to her grieving family circle they are in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time. May Bernadette Rest In Peace reunited with her loving husband JB. Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí.”

St Francis' PS Lurgan said Mrs O’Hagan has left Lurgan a legacy. “The Board of Governors, Principal, staff and pupils of St. Francis' Primary School and Bunscoil Naomh Proinsias deeply regret the death of their esteemed friend Bernadette O’Hagan. She was the founding member of Naiscoil Chois Locha which paved the way for Bunscoil Naomh Proinsias. For the past 25 years hundreds of young bilingual Gaels of our school community who have come through the Naíscoil and Bunscoil have walked the path she laid down for them. Her legacy lives on through the continued success of Bunscoil Naomh Proinsias and we will forever be in her debt. A True Gael. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the O'Hagan family and wider family circle. May she rest in peace. St Francis Pray for her.”

Also paying tribute to Mrs O’Hagan was Sinn Fein in Upper Bann. A spokesperson said on social media: “The members of Upper Bann Sinn Féin express their great sadness at the passing of our esteemed comrade Bernadette O’Hagan and pass on our deepest sympathies to her family and friends. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle said: “So sorry, Bernadette was a wonderful woman, a lifelong Republican with stories from every generation. I was privileged to have her as my Election Agent in 2019 and even more privileged to have known her all my life. RIP Bernadette.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Mairead O'Dowd said: “RIP Bernadette, a lady with a special place in many hearts. Our Lady Queen of Ireland pray for her.”

Mrs Bernadette O’Hagan (nee Heaney) died on August 21, 2023 peacefully at St Francis Nursing Home Portadown. She is the dearly beloved wife of the late Joe 25 Elmwood Terrace, Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved mother of Barry, Kevin, Fintan, Siobhan, Felim and Dara, beloved mother-in-law of Janet, Cáit, Noirín and Gary, and a loving granny, great granny and great great granny.