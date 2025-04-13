Lurgan is first stop in ABC Borough for new Artisan Food and Craft Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lurgan will be the first stop for a brand new touring Artisan Food and Craft Market launched by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter Saturday (April 19) will see the start of a series of markets bringing a range of handcrafted goods and locally produced food to towns across the borough.

Organised in collaboration with the Food Heartland network, the market will be at Lurgan Plaza from 11am to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new touring market will visit five urban towns and feature a variety of high-quality produce made in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough, from gourmet treats to unique crafts, giving shoppers the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs and discover the best of what the borough has to offer.

Launching the new touring Artisan Food and Craft Market from left: Emma Goodman (Haus of Hank), Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Kyle Savage, Kat O’Reilly (Nice Buns and Food Heartland Champion) and Paul Tamati (Director of Development, Community and Wellbeing at ABC Council). Picture: ABC Borough Council.

Traders attending the Lurgan market include Nice Buns, Wild Shore, Ballydown Milk, Taylor Wood Craft, Peggy’s Farm, Haus of Hank, the Pie Shop, and many more.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage, said: “This fantastic new Artisan Food and Craft Market is a celebration of the outstanding excellence and craftsmanship found within our local community.

"The quality of the food and handmade goods that will be on display is second to none, reflecting the dedication and passion of our local producers. By touring the borough, we are giving more people the chance to experience these exceptional products while increasing footfall in our town centres and supporting small businesses. I encourage everyone to come along and discover what is sure to be a highlight of the market offerings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kat O’Reilly, owner of Nice Buns, and one of the newly appointed Food Heartland Champions for Markets, said she was “thrilled” to see the launch of the market.

"I’m also a small business owner and I know first hand how vital opportunities like this are for local producers. It’s a fantastic platform for businesses like mine to reach new customers, showcase our handcrafted products, and grow within our own communities.

"This market will not only celebrate the incredible talent across the borough but also provide a real boost to the independent businesses that make our local food and craft scene so special.”

Other dates and locations for the market are:

Dromore – Saturday, May 24

Buskfest, Banbridge – Saturday, June 14

7 Hills Blues Festival, Armagh – Saturday, August 2

Portadown – Saturday, August 23

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.