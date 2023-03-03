Lurgan has claimed a top prize at the UK-wide ‘Let’s Celebrate Towns’ awards, ranking it in the top eight towns in the UK.

Celebrating the ‘Let’s Celebrate Towns’ awards in Lurgan are, from left: Julie Ann Spence, Taskforce Manager; Councillor Paul Berry; Alderman Stephen Moutray; Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield; Councillor Liam Mackle; Nicola Wilson, Head of Economic Development Services; Donagh McKeown, Lurgan Working Group; Brenda Brewster, Development Officer and Helen Donnelly, Town Centre Manager.

At the awards ceremony held in Westminster, London, on Wednesday, March 1, Lurgan picked up first place in the Rising Star category.

There was a double celebration for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area at the awards as Banbridge was crowned the winner of the Champion category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbridge and Lurgan will now receive £20,000 and £10,000 respectively of direct investment into two local community projects or initiatives and receive a dedicated programme of support for local businesses.

Visa, in partnership with the British Retail Consortium (BRC), announced that Lurgan and Banbridge had been included the list of towns highlighted as part of Let’s Celebrate Towns initiative. Pictured here is ABC Borough Council Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield.

From hundreds of applications – only 30 towns were shortlisted as part of ‘Let’s Celebrate Towns’, a nationwide showcase designed to celebrate the hundreds of towns across the country helping local businesses and communities to thrive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Champion’ awards highlighted towns that have demonstrated an exceptional ability to create a supportive environment that helps businesses and communities to thrive whilst the ‘Rising Star’ award recognised up-and-coming towns that are on their way to transforming the local economic environment and community:

The initiative highlighted a range of exciting initiatives, including business and council partnerships to drive investment, and local mentoring to support local businesses throughout the UK.

These projects not only showcase what makes the towns unique but also demonstrates how they are adapting to new challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing environment, as well as actively encouraging the adoption of best practice across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield said: “I’m delighted with the awards, which recognise Banbridge and Lurgan on a national stage for the amazing towns they are.

"I was particularly proud to receive these awards as a native of Banbridge, and on behalf of the people and business owners in both towns.

"Both communities are continually striving to make their towns warm, welcoming and vibrant places to live, work and visit, and these awards acknowledge their hard work and commitment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement