Church.

The 46-year-old died suddenly last Saturday morning, just days after he had said the eulogy at his brother Jarlath’s funeral.

Fr Conor McConville described Declan’s death as ‘very sudden and tragic’ and recalled the trauma the McGeown and Lavery families have been through in recent months.

He revealed that Declan’s wife Clare’s father Donald Lavery had passed away as had Gerard and Eleanor Moore. “Eleanor dying the very day of her husband’s funeral. Jarlath junior died just over a week ago and now Declan,” said Fr McConville, adding “this is traumatising for the family’.

Fr McConville said there are many memories of happy times, growing up in the Taghnevan area. He recalled how Declan and Colin used to do break dancing in the middle of the square in Taghnevan. "All those memories of a brother who you grew up, who you cherished. You shared all those wonderful experiences of holidays and going to school.

-

Advertisement

-

"That was the beginning of Declan’s formal education at St Paul’s and St Michael’s. Declan had a great interest in sciences and did chemistry. He was a quite dedicated student but he also had time for other things including social gatherings and charitable events. He had a social conscience. He was helping out on one occasion in the Gateway Club and was fortunate enough to meet a certain young lady there. The chemistry was there and they bonded. Clare Lavery and Declan McGeown clicked with each other. The chemistry was still there 26 years together.

"Declan continued through education at Manchester University. And while there he became a Manchester City fan,” said Fr McConville adding that Declan had a great interest in science, cosmology and astronomy.

He recalled how Declan settled down with Clare in Fox’s Hill and the birth of their two children Fionnán and Eunan. "Relationships is what we are all about and that is what Declan McGeown was all about. Declan was an emotionally intelligent man who knew how to work with people and how to cooperate with people. He knew how to bring the best out of people. He knew how to listen to people and to get people to listen to him. That is why he progressed. He was working for the Royal Society of Chemistry and rose through the ranks.

"Declan had time for others, for his students, for his colleagues but especially for his family.”

At the end of the Requiem Mass, Declan’s brother Colin gave a moving tribute to his brother Declan, also known as Dixie.

Advertisement

He said: “This is Dixie’s forte, I’m afraid and he was the master.

"My earliest memory of Declan as a child was seen through kind of blurred eyes when my uncles decided to get me drunk at his Christening. From this, my memories of him are never leaving my mum’s side as the two of them drank cups of tea non stop, He was then given the name Tubby Tea Belly.

"It was in the early years that I could see the type of man that the boy would grow into. His thirst for knowledge was unrelenting and he consumed books as a child, his wee library card couldn’t keep up with the demand.

"As we grew older it became obvious that his ability as a sportsman wasn’t working out as his first ever goal was scored with his nose and he went celebrating with the blood streaming down his face.

"When he reached secondary school, you could see the thirst for knowledge hadn’t eased and his passion for science started to develop. This passion increased through the school years and he was the first family member to be accepted into Queen’s University which made mum and dad very proud.

"Declan’s thirst for science took a break as like most lazy, dosser students he decided to take a year out and focussed his time on becoming Armagh’s Number One supporter. We all remember from Gaelic ground to Gaelic ground across Ireland, you heard his famous words of from the kick out and the referee ‘are you wearing Meath’s underpants’. Like myself and most people, thankfully this was all put to bed when Clare came along.

Advertisement

"He was a miserable tight wad and, as my memory serves me, he thought a first date with Clare would be a Monday night in Clan Eireann or Vincy’s Friday night bingo.

"When Clare decided to go to university in Leeds for some mad reason she persuaded him to enrol in Manchester University, which in hindsight was the best decision he ever made as it reignited his passion for science once again. This resulted in him obtaining a bio-medical chemistry degree and most of all a supporters badge for life for Main Road as a City fan. Declan and her returned home to Ireland, got married and started their new life and Clare gave birth to their sons Fionnán and Eunan. With them and Clare, it became his wee trinity. Over here his teaching career began at various schools. Declan found a love of helping younger generations in their pursuit of knowledge and learning. Declan was always a winning helper of anything and for anybody as this was the type of man he was.

"His love for chemistry never wavered,” said Colin adding that daily Whatsapp messages were littered with the importance of chemistry.

"Declan was and always will be a true gentleman with a passion for science and a great love for his family and friends which is evident here today."