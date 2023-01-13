Former police officer, David Ronald Quigg, who is to be awarded with a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year’s Honours list, says he is deeply honoured.

David Ronald Quigg, BEM, who served a lifetime with the RUC, is to receive the award for Services to Police and Military Welfare in Co Armagh.

-

Advertisement

In 1999, the RUC was awarded the George Cross in recognition of the collective and sustained bravery of the Force, including its families. It then became the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross.

Advertisement

-

Mr Quigg revealed he had received an email telling him he was to be awarded the BEM and initially thought it was a scam.

Advertisement

Ever vigilant, Ronnie was suspicious of the email but, when he investigated and realised it was legitimate, he said he was delighted with the honour.

In 1972 Ronnie was a founder member of the RUC Lurgan Police Welfare group and was involved with the group until he retired in 1997.

Not only was he involved in the RUC welfare group but he is the administrator of the Co Armagh Phoenix Group which is a befriending organisation for all the security forces including military, prison service and police.

When he retired he became involved with the RUCGC Co Armagh Branch and is now Chairman.

Advertisement

In 1999, the RUC was awarded the George Cross in recognition of the collective and sustained bravery of the Force, including its families. It then became the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross.

He is also a retired Safely Officer of Glenavon but continues to provide assistance on match days.

Advertisement

He is also chairman of CAPG fund raising committee for the County Armagh Memorial Wall situated in the grounds of St Marks Church, Armagh.

Funded entirely by public donations, the 90ft long memorial wall in St Mark’s Church is fitted with a number of marble tablets listing the names of 346 men and women who died as a direct result of terrorist activity.

Regarding his BEM, Mr Quigg said: “It was a great surprise and a great honour. I feel very honoured. I did not expect it.

"In fact I thought it was a scam. It came in an email and at first I ignored it.”

Advertisement