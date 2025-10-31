A man (26), who spat and urinated in a police cell and called an officer a “fat, baldy c**t” has narrowly escaped a jail term.

Rory Wells, from Downshire Avenue, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He had previously pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour in Downshire Avenue, Lurgan, assaulting a police officer and criminal damage to a PSNI cell on June 21 this year.

His barrister, Mr Conor Lunny, said a Pre-Sentence Report was with the court.

Police arrived at an "on-going incident” outside the defendant's home at around 8.47pm on June 21. The saw the Wells and his brother, the victim, in a confrontation.

"The victim appeared to be trying to calm the defendant down,” she said. After he was arrested Wells refused to enter the police vehicle and was warned multiple times about his “shouting and swearing”.

He was handcuffed and struck out at a police officer. While being restrained on the ground he attempted to bite another constable and was further arrested for disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

While in the cell at Lurgan Police Station he spat in his hands and threw the spit at the CCTV cameras. “His reply to caution was ‘You’re a fat, baldy c**t’.”

"While in custody he wiped blood on his elbow and urinated in the cell. There was also spit on the cell door which needed a deep clean as a result," said the Prosecutor.

Mr Lunny described it as “completely disgraceful behaviour”. He said his client had spent over a month an a half in custody which has been a “salutary lesson”.

The barrister said Wells had visited his GP and organised an appointment with Trasna House mental health services. “There clearly is an issue with alcohol. Not that it’s an excuse but a reason for him lashing out,” said Mr Lunny, adding Wells apologies to the various police officers and that Probation are willing to work with him.

District Judge Ranaghan described the assault on police a “very serious offence”. Regarding the criminal damage, he said: “Your behaviour there is like an animal – spitting, urinating etc. Nobody should have to deal with that nonsense.”

He put Wells under Probation supervision for 18 months but warned he would send him to prison for five months if he breaches it.