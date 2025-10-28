Pedestrians and cyclists will be delighted to know the eagerly anticipated Moylinn Footbridge has reopened – just in time for the fireworks display at Craigavon City Park.

The bridge, which was a safe way of crossing the busy Lake Road dual carriageway, provides easy access from the Craigavon area into the park and lakes and to the South Lakes Leisure Centre and other amenities.

An aerial shot of the bridge a few weeks ago when work was still ongoing on Moylinn cycle and footbridge in Craigavon, Co Armagh. It has now opened to the public.

It is perfect timing as Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council switched the fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes to Wednesday evening amid threats of poor weather on Thursday.

Indeed lobbying from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council helped to bring the £175k bridge to fruition and it was during an update to the council that the Department for Infrastructure agreed to open the bridge to ‘assist with pedestrian access to the Lakeside area and facilities’.

A Departmental spokesperson said: "However, while access to the bridge will be maintained there is still works continuing in the vicinity as part of the overall active travel improvement scheme.

"We would ask members of the public to be aware of ongoing works and abide by all signage that is in place for their safety and the safety of our workers.

"Once all work has been completed the Department will formally announce the opening of the bridge and completion of the scheme,” said the council spokesperson.

Alliance Cllr Robbie Alexander said: “Works on the replacement Moylinn East bridge in Craigavon began in May 2025 and has taken five months to complete. The replacement bridge was constructed on the footprint of the old structure and ties into existing approach footpath levels.

"Separate works are currently ongoing to upgrade the link paths towards Legahory Court. However, The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed that access will be maintained to the footbridge during these works.”

“The previous footbridge was a well-used and important connection for residents in the area to access Craigavon Lakes and its loss over the last two years has had a negative impact on active travel opportunities, therefore it is brilliant that pedestrians and cyclists can return to normal.

“Alliance will continue to engage with the Department regarding much needed maintenance works to other footbridges in the area, as well as advocate for further improvement works to be completed on the wider Black Path cycle network in Craigavon.”