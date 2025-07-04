Lurgan Mini Twelfth: Big turnout expected at parade to start South Lurgan Culture and Community Festival week

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
The lighting of a beacon tonight (Friday, July 4) at Brownlow House will mark the start of the week-long South Lurgan Culture and Community Festival.

The evening will also see one of the most popular parades of the year in the town - Lurgan District LOL No 6’s Mini Twelfth parade – which is expected to attract thousands of participants and spectators.

The parade leaves Brownlow House at 7,30pm, after the beacon is lit at 7pm.

It will take the following route:

Members of the Daughters of Laura WLOL pictured before the Lurgan Mini 12th in 2024. Included are from left, Josie Mulholland, Ruth Bell and Molly-Mae Davison. Picture: Tony Hendronplaceholder image
  • Brownlow House
  • Windsor Avenue
  • High Street
  • U turn in the middle of High Street (to allow length of parade to exit Windsor Avenue)
  • High Street
  • Market Street
  • Church Place - Stopping at the war memorial to lay a wreath
  • William Street
  • U turn at the train station
  • William Street
  • Church Place
  • Market Street
  • High Street
  • Queen Street
  • Turning at Flush Place
  • Queen Street
  • High Street
  • Windsor Avenue
  • Brownlow House

The Parades Commission has listed the following bands as taking part:

  • Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
  • Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band
  • Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
  • Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band
  • Portadown Defenders Flute Band
  • Skeagh Flute Band
  • Star of David Accordion Band
  • Waringsford Pipe Band
  • Kilmore Flute Band
  • Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band
  • Hillhaven Flute Band
  • Sons of Ulster Dromore
  • Hamiltonsbawn Silver Band
  • Gilford Young Conquerors Flute Band
  • Downshire Guilding Star Flute Band

Friday night’s events kick off a week of community events, all with free entry and to which everyone is welcome.

On Monday, July 7 there is an evening of Traditional Ulster Scots Entertainment at Brownlow House, featuring the Sarah Graham School of Highland Dancing and a Lambeg drum exhibition.

placeholder image
Tuesday, July 8 will see Dr David Hume delivering a talk at 7pm in Mourneview Community Centre on the 'History of Bonfires'.

On Wednesday, July 9 there will be the inaugural Victor Stewart Memorial Cup football competition with four community sides battling it out for pride and bragging rights. The football kicks off at 6.30pm at the Lurgan Town Arena.

The week of festivities continues on Thursday, July 10 with David Martin MBE, delivering a talk at 7pm in the Avenue Road Community Centre on the 'Why we Remember'.

On Friday, July 11 there will be an afternoon tea party in Mourneview Community Centre for the young at heart, senior members of the community. There will be food, friendship and plenty of singing and dancing with well-known local singer songwriter Sharon Whitcroft.

