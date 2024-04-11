Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposal, which aims to respect the integrity of the existing listed school building, was giv en seal of approva l at Wednesday night’s meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Planning & Regulatory Services Committee.

Planning officer, Nicola Creaney said: “The proposal is for an extension to the existing listed school building to provide additional education provision, in line with the current Department of Education standards, and a new stand-alone nursery unit within the playground, and a new pedestrian access to Clara Street at Lurgan Model Primary School.

“Works will include demolition of an existing small toilet block adjoining the existing rear elevation of the school and removal of temporary mobiles.

Eóin Tennyson MLA has welcomed plans to dramatically enhance educational facilities at Lurgan Model PS. Credit: Upper Bann Alliance Party

“This is an existing school site. There are 208 pupils at the school, P1 to P7, and 26 nursery school pupils.

“There are 32 staff in total and 23 car-parking spaces which are accessed from Brownlow Terrace.

“This proposal is to provide more suitable accommodation. The existing school is a Grade B listed building.”

The recommendation to approve the planning application was proposed by Alderman Gareth Wilson (DUP, Cusher DEA) and seconded by Councillor Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA).

Lurgan Model PS, as it will look like with the planned extension and stand-alone nursery unit within the playground. Credit: ABC planning portal

Upper Bann Alliance MLA, Eóin Tennyson welcomed the news, stating: “The approval of this planning application for Lurgan Model Primary School will come as welcome news to families of children attending the school, as well as the wider community.

“The extension and permanent structure for the nursery unit will add much needed space and flexibility for this growing school.

“This follows on from their recent successful vote to transform to integrated status from September 2024, and marks another step forward in this exciting chapter for the school.

