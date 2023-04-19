‘They broke the mould’ with Lurgan legend Benedict Lavery, who devoted his life helping the poor and vulnerable and, as a trade unionist, fighting for justice, better pay and conditions for many.

Benedict Lavery receiving a donation from Lurgan Credit Union to St Vincent De Paul, Lurgan. LM5209-928.

Aged 92, Benedict Lavery lived an incredibly generous life, one based on his devotion to God and his Catholic faith. He was a driving force behind the St Vincent de Paul in Lurgan, helping thousands who were struggling. He was also involved in setting up the Credit Union in Lurgan, helping many through recessions and those unable to get loans from banks.

Benedict Lavery at the reception in St Peter's. INLM4511-942gc

He was also an honorary President of St Peter’s GAA Club having served as President for four decades and adored by club members past and present.

Thousands turned out to say a final farewell, inside St Peter’s Church last Saturday (April 15) and outside lining the route to St Coleman’s Graveyard were he was laid to rest.

He died peacefully on April 12 at his home in Oakfield Terrace not far from where he was born almost 93 years previously.

St Peter's GAA Club President Benedict Lavery at the unveiling of a plaque to open the St Peter's Community Hall. LM5109-116gc

Fr Colum Wright welcomed Benedict’s children and their spouses, his 14 grandchildren and their spouses as well as his 15 great grandchildren. He also welcomed Benedict’s sister Ann, brother Budley and their families along with his many nieces and nephews.

He recalled how Benedict had worked tirelessly to help build and develop St Paul’s Church in Taghnevan and was a regular parishioner.

"Benedict went to the Convent school and then on to St Peter’s and like so many left school when he was only 14 and he went out to work as a weaver. Young men and women had to go to work then to bring home money to help their parents to raise the rest of the family.

"He met Kathleen at work in Waringstown. Like many in Lurgan his heart was to be broken many times. Kathleen’s long sickness and her death and their daughter Mary’s sickness and death. Mary was only 52.”

Fr Wright spoke of how much he like Benedict and how he greatly admired his ‘steely determination’. “I loved his motto: ‘Fair play and justice for everyone’.”

Jimmy Magee, from St Peter’s GAA Club, said: “Honest, trustworthy, decent, a true gentleman, faithful, fair, direct, witty, kind, loveable, thoughtful, supportive, the end of an era, remarkable, fearless, selfless, one of a kind, they broke the mould, hard working and incredible. Just some of the words and phrases used to describe William Benedict Lavery in the last few days and weeks and news of his illness and passing were shared in conversations across Lurgan and beyond.

"Born on 24 April, 1931 just a stones throw from where we gather today to celebrate his life, Benedict, or the Godfather, as he was affectionately referred to in some circles, was and is a legend and a tremendous human being.

"Some people see and other people see and feel, Benedict was the latter opting not simply to observe but to face down unfairness from whence it came. A tireless worker for the poor and the vulnerable and, with the blessing of his dear departed and devoted wife Kathleen and the support of his loving family, he dedicated most of his adult life to helping others – whether it was as a trade union official in which he strived for better pay and conditions for the working man and woman, for which he was honoured with a gold medal for 50 years of service to others.

"Or with Lurgan Credit Union where he steadfastly applied the principals of community and mutual respect. Remember, these were the days when banks and financial institutions did not advance credit and you had to be a home owner to get a loan. Benedict Lavery helped to change for the better the lives of so many individuals and families.

“And motivated by Christian charity, as President of the Lurgan branch of St Vincent de Paul for 50 years, in the spirit of justice, Benedict sought to tackle poverty, wherever and whenever he could, across the religious divide supporting thousands of faith and non-faith people in a totally confidential manner.

"In recognition to this, his devotion to the local communities, he received the prestigious Benemerenti Medal from the Vatican. And there is a sort of symmetry here as Benedict shares the same birthday, that is 24 April, as St Vincent de Paul.

"He was a Man United supporter who like a wee flutter on the horses, he was also a lifelong member of St Peter’s Club and President for almost four decades providing strong and consistent leadership especially during difficult and challenging times. And he was immensely proud of how far the club had progressed from that hole in the wall hut in Grattan Park. Arguably the greatest ‘Peter’s person’ since its inception. Member loved him as demonstrated a few years ago when the senior men and the senior ladies called at his home to share their league and championship successes. A huge swathe of members past and present, young and old along with those not associated with St Peter’s Club, his wonderful neighbours, friends and former colleagues all of whom called during the wake, posted their condolences on Facebook will line the route on his final journey to his place of rest.

"Wearing his pioneer pin with pride, Benedict was a man of unshakable faith with a deep devotion to his family and a strong connection to the local community. He leaves behind a multitude of goodness and a legacy of love