Known to many in his beloved home town of Lurgan as 'Mr Brownlow House', David Martin says nobody could be more honoured than he is to have been awarded an MBE by King Charles.

For more than 30 years, if something positive has happened in the Lurgan area, there is a very good chance that David Martin has been involved.

Brownlow House, or simply 'The Castle' to many in the town, stands as a monument not only to the vision of the Brownlow family, historic land barons in Lurgan, but in more modern days stands as a monument and a legacy of the life's work of one of the town's most community-minded sons.

As Chairman of the Friends of Brownlow House for more than two decades, David has been a leading figure in seeing Lurgan's most iconic, Grade A Listed building literally rise from the ashes of a sectarian arson attack in the late 1990s.

David Martin MBE pictured outside the historic Grade A Listed Brownlow House in Lurgan, the restoration and rejuvenation of which he has overseen in the past 25 years. Picture: family image

The citation of David's award reflects this, reading: “Chairman of Friends of Brownlow House. For voluntary services to the community in Lurgan.”

While David's wide-ranging, extensive and dedicated community work would mark him out as an ideal candidate for an honour from His Majesty the King, David says he was absolutely stunned to receive the letter confirming his award.

"To say I was surprised doesn't even cover it,” David says. “I had no inkling and never once did it ever cross my mind that anybody would have nominated me.

"I don't think anybody would feel more honoured and privileged to be nominated than me. It means an awful lot to me.”

David, 62, reveals the most pleasant of surprises was waiting for him in his post box after getting back from holiday.

"My wife and I had been away and when I came back there was this letter. I had to look at it a couple of times and I wondered, 'is this real?' but it was far too sophisticated not to be. It was just wonderful.”

Brownlow House has been rejuvenated over the past 20 years and, as well as being the largest Orange Hall in the world, now houses a popular tea room and restaurant, as well as catering for various functions and weddings.

There are also exciting plans now lodged with the local council, seeking to convert a wing of the building, which still bears the scars of the previous sectarian attack, into hotel accommodation. And this continual evolution at Brownlow House is something of which David is most proud.

“Every time I arrive at Brownlow House and see it in the condition it is compared to what it was 30 years ago, and to know I have played my part in that transformation is a very special thing,” he says.

"For me, it's a legacy, it's something that is going to be there after I have gone. Lurgan doesn't have an awful lot and I'm very proud of the role I have played in sustaining Brownlow House for the next generation.”

David has been carrying out this demanding role as Chairman of the Friends of Brownlow House while also acting as District Master for Lurgan District LOL No 6 for the past 17 years, a role he officially stepped down from only last month. During that time, he has overseen countless peaceful parades and events in Lurgan, reaching out far and wide to all communities to promote the entire town as a place to live, enjoy and be proud of.

And while David's contribution to Brownlow House has been immeasurable, his imprint in Lurgan does not stop at the gates of the property.

He is currently a partner on the Lurgan Townscape Heritage Scheme, bringing £7 million of investment into the town, is a long time secretary of the South Lurgan Community Forum and is a local historian, carrying out walking tours of Lurgan town as well as regularly leading tours of Brownlow House.

David is also a founder member of the Friends of Shankill Graveyard, served as Chairman of the Mourneview Playground Committee, which delivered play facilities for children from the estate next to the community centre, is a steward at Glenavon FC and served as an IFA (Irish Football Association) referee for 20 years.

A committed born-again Christian, David has shared his testimony of God's saving grace in his life in nearly every town and village across Northern Ireland for the past 35 years and is a member of Lurgan Free Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher for three decades.

Married to Lisa, he has two children, Rebekah and James and four grandchildren, Elijah, Jacob, Liliana and Eden, and David paid tribute to his family's support in making his lifetime of service to his town possible.

"I would have to give thanks to my family. I've been out of the house a lot and I just want to thank them, and Lisa in particular for her patience and support through all these years. Unless I had that support and encouragement from home, I simply couldn't have done what I have.

"As a Christian, and many people have heard my testimony over the years and the story of the saving power of Jesus in my life, if I have done anything then to God be the glory.”

David now has a trip to St James' Palace and a meeting with royalty to look forward to in 2025, something which he says felt very remote indeed coming from his humble origins in a town often looked down on by many from the outside.

"People maybe tend to think these awards are just for the great and the good, but this proves these awards reach to all parts of the community,” he says.

"It shows there is an opportunity for everybody and I am very grateful and privileged to have been recognised in this way.”