The public has been urged not to speculate on the circumstances of the murder in Lurgan.

As police continue to question two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31-year-old man arrested on Sunday, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart warned against people spreading rumours about what may have happened.

Describing the incident as an “horrific event”, the DUP representative urged anyone with any information that could help police with their murder investigation in Lurgan to come forward immediately.

She said has been liaising with police concerning the sudden death in Edward Street which is now being treated as a murder investigation.

Police at the scene of the murder in Lurgan. Picture: Pacemaker

"This is very alarming for the local area and deeply concerning. My thoughts are with the deceased family,” said the DUP representative.

"It is important to allow the police time and space to investigate this developing situation. It is unhelpful to have speculation at this stage of the investigation.

"It is important that anyone who has information that they come forward and report it to the PSNI.”

Alliance Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson said he is “shocked” after police confirmed they had launched a murder investigation.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the person murdered in Lurgan,” said Mr Tennyson.

"I cannot begin to imagine what they are going through at present. There is shock across Lurgan, Upper Bann and indeed wider Northern Ireland that once again tragedy has been visited upon our area.