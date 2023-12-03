Two women and a man have been arrested as police launch a murder enquiry in Lurgan.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are appealing for information following an incident in the Edward Street area of the town on Sunday (December 3).

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody assisting with police enquiries.

The identity of the deceased person is not officially known as yet.

Forensic officers at the scene as police work to establish the circumstances surrounding a sudden death in the Edward Street area of Lurgan. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

Edward Street remains closed at this time while officers conduct further enquiries.

The police spokesperson said further updates will be provided in due course.

Detectives are urging anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23.

