Police have confirmed that the victim of a murder at the weekend in Lurgan was a man.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, police said the victim has yet to be identified. A post mortem is expected to be carried out on Tuesday.

A special online portal has now been set up to allow members of the public to upload information that may assist detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team carry out their investigations into the murder, following an incident on Sunday.

Although the portal simply describes the victim as ‘unknown deceased male’, people have been sharing their shock and offering sympathy to the man’s family on social media.

Investigators at the scene of the murder in the Edward Street area of Lurgan. Picture: Pacemaker

Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31-year-old man, who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder, are still in custody assisting with police enquiries.

Police investigators remained in the Edward Street area of the town on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Sadly a family has lost a loved one, which is particularly poignant in the run up to Christmas. My thoughts are very much with them.

"The post mortem is expected to take place tomorrow and we are also hoping formal identification of the victim will take place then.

"The investigation is at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation, to come forward to police.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV footage to contact police. I am aware there may be some video footage circulating on social media and I would be keen to see it.

"I have launched the Major Incident Public Portal where anyone can upload CCTV, dashcam and any other footage via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S13-PO1”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23.