Boxer Lee Gormley, a native of Lurgan, has won his second fight as a professional at a sold out arena in Bolton, England.

Lee won by decision after four rounds against Carlisle man Jake Osgood.

He said: “I'm buzzing to have gone 2-0 as a professional on what was a great show from VIP Boxing in Bolton. It was the same venue where I won my pro debut too, so it's becoming a great place to perform at.

Lurgan native Lee Gormley beat Jake Osgood from Carlisle in his second boxing match since turning professional. Photo courtesy of Tommy Hosker

"There were some difficulties during fight week, with my initial opponent pulling out at the last minute. So, I ended up fighting someone a lot bigger in weight. But it's just something that happens at this level and you just have to get on with it. I'm just grateful I was still able to fight and show what I can do in front of friends and family again.

"I'd been preparing for this opportunity since straight after my debut and I trained all summer as normal, even when I was on holiday abroad! But it's all worth it in the end when you have your hand raised for the win.

"I just want to say a big thank you to all my sponsors back home in Lurgan, including Anthony Hendron from Hendron School of Motoring, who's been a big help. As well as G&G Trailer Freight Ltd. And also to everyone who helped with sponsoring tickets or who tuned into the live stream to support me from home. It means a lot.