Co Armagh girl Ciara McElvanna has lost her fight for life after a tragic crash last weekend which claimed the life of her friend and neighbour Patrick Grimley.

Mrs McElvanna, who is married to GAA star Dr Kevin McElvanna and consultant at Craigavon Hospital, died yesterday peacefully in the Royal Victoria Hospital. Mrs McElvanna, née Haddock, who lived in Kilcreevy, Madden, is originally from Lurgan, Co Armagh.

-

-

Ciara was one of a number of friends with Patrick Grimley who had been celebrating his 40th birthday and were returning home in a minibus taxi. Mr Grimley died tragically after a four vehicle crash at around 1.20am last Saturday morning. His wife Ciera remains critically ill in hospital.

A death notice said: “The death has occurred of Ciara McElvanna (née Haddock) McElvanna ( Kilcreevy. Madden. Co Armagh ) November 8th 2023 peacefully in R.V.H Belfast.

"Ciara, RIP is the beloved wife of Kevin and devoted mother of Niamh, Claire, Dara, and Aoife. St Joseph pray for her.”

Her funeral arrangements will be released later.

“Her death is deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, daughters, parents Roisin and John, brothers Sean and Conor, sisters Cáilín, Caitriona, Séilín and Shauna.