Lurgan native Ciara McElvanna loses fight for life following tragic crash which claimed life of GAA man Patrick Grimley
Mrs McElvanna, who is married to GAA star Dr Kevin McElvanna and consultant at Craigavon Hospital, died yesterday peacefully in the Royal Victoria Hospital. Mrs McElvanna, née Haddock, who lived in Kilcreevy, Madden, is originally from Lurgan, Co Armagh.
Ciara was one of a number of friends with Patrick Grimley who had been celebrating his 40th birthday and were returning home in a minibus taxi. Mr Grimley died tragically after a four vehicle crash at around 1.20am last Saturday morning. His wife Ciera remains critically ill in hospital.
"Ciara, RIP is the beloved wife of Kevin and devoted mother of Niamh, Claire, Dara, and Aoife. St Joseph pray for her.”