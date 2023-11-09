Register
BREAKING

Lurgan native Ciara McElvanna loses fight for life following tragic crash which claimed life of GAA man Patrick Grimley

Co Armagh girl Ciara McElvanna has lost her fight for life after a tragic crash last weekend which claimed the life of her friend and neighbour Patrick Grimley.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mrs McElvanna, who is married to GAA star Dr Kevin McElvanna and consultant at Craigavon Hospital, died yesterday peacefully in the Royal Victoria Hospital. Mrs McElvanna, née Haddock, who lived in Kilcreevy, Madden, is originally from Lurgan, Co Armagh.

-

Read More
Community spirit praised as deluge subsides with calls for more financial help f...
Lurgan native Ciara McElvanna loses fight for life following tragic crash which claimed life of GAA man Patrick GrimleyLurgan native Ciara McElvanna loses fight for life following tragic crash which claimed life of GAA man Patrick Grimley
Lurgan native Ciara McElvanna loses fight for life following tragic crash which claimed life of GAA man Patrick Grimley
Most Popular

-

Ciara was one of a number of friends with Patrick Grimley who had been celebrating his 40th birthday and were returning home in a minibus taxi. Mr Grimley died tragically after a four vehicle crash at around 1.20am last Saturday morning. His wife Ciera remains critically ill in hospital.

A death notice said: “The death has occurred of Ciara McElvanna (née Haddock) McElvanna ( Kilcreevy. Madden. Co Armagh ) November 8th 2023 peacefully in R.V.H Belfast.

"Ciara, RIP is the beloved wife of Kevin and devoted mother of Niamh, Claire, Dara, and Aoife. St Joseph pray for her.”

Her funeral arrangements will be released later.

“Her death is deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, daughters, parents Roisin and John, brothers Sean and Conor, sisters Cáilín, Caitriona, Séilín and Shauna.

"Parents-in-law Frankie and Theresa, brothers-in-law Paul and Shane, sister-in-law Aideen and extended family circle. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Related topics:GAA