Lurgan native Conleth Kane is celebrating his birthday with a new single 'City of the Lost Boys' at exclusive London club, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, where Queen idol Freddie Mercury used to hang out.

Conleth had a fabulous 40th birthday bash a few weeks ago at the iconic Royal Vauxhall Tavern in London, a famous gay club where Freddie Mercury used to sneak Princess Diana in the 80s – and the perfect place to launch his new single ‘City of the Lost Boys’.

The single was produced by 7th Heaven who did Cher's most recent single's official remix (DJ Play a Christmas Song). And already it is getting rave reviews.

Conleth revealed: “The sound and look for this particular record was inspired by 'Erasure', a band I adored growing up. The song is very 80's!"

"City of the Lost Boys” is a love song to his adopted London where he has found new fame and fortune as a song writer and artist. It is upbeat, a happy song revealing how much London has meant to this Irish boy.

At the exclusive launch were special guests Olivier Award-winning star of 'Hairspray' Leanne Jones, West End Leading Ladies Cassie Compton and Hollie O'Donoghue, Singer/Songwriter Ava Lily and LGBTQ Dance Group The Alpha Dancers.

Indeed Conleth has featured in the national OK Magazine which described him as a ‘the breath of fresh air we all need right now’ and by QX Magazine as ‘an infectiously energetic, refreshingly cheerful singer/songwriter’.

Last year Conleth was getting the thumbs up from multi-million pound record producers with his cover of the All Saints 2000 classic hit ‘Pure Shores’.

A consistent and passionate campaigner for the LGBTQ+ rights, Conleth was nominated for 'Best LGBTQ+ Entertainer' at the GNI Magazine Awards in Belfast last year. He performed a full set live at the awards as well as appearing at the Women In Sport Awards for Local Women Magazine Awards at the Europa Hotel.