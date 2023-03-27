Tributes have been paid to Lurgan native Monsignor Arthur Byrne, who helped spearhead the restoration of St Peter's Church, has died peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital.

Formerly Parish Priest at St Peter’s Parish in Lurgan, Monsignor Byrne was a scholarly man whose ten years in the parish were marked by the modernising of parish structures, expanding St Coleman’s Cemetery and the beginning of restoration work at St Peter’s Church.

Monsignor Arthur Byrne, former Parish Priest in St Peter's Parish in Lurgan, has died.

A statement yesterday from St Peter's and St Paul's Parishes, Lurgan (which have since amalgamated) said: “We are saddened to learn of the death of our former parish priest of Saint Peter’s, Msgr Arthur Byrne, this morning. As PP from 1992–2002, he would have prayed and preached often on the words of Jesus from today’s gospel: “I am the resurrection and life. Whoever lives and believes in me will never die.” Requiescat in pace.

Monsignor Arthur Byrne, a native of St Peter’s Parish in Lurgan, was appointed Parish Priest in September 1992.

Local historian Frank McCorry said: “A classical scholar, Monsignor Byrne had served as Administrator of Newry Parish with distinction and came to Lurgan with an abundance of pastoral and administrative experience. His ten years in St. Peter's, Shankill, were marked by the modernising of parish structures, full support for all Church-related organisations in the parish, the necessary expansion of an already large St. Colman's Cemetery, and leadership in a variety of devotional practices which once again became an integral part of parish life.

"A splendid new parochial house was erected for the parish curates, the old St. Peter's School was tastefully refurbished, and a major programme of exterior maintenance was begun on the cathedral-like St. Peter's Church. Six months after celebrating his Golden Jubilee in the Priesthood, Monsignor Byrne resigned his appointment on December 31st. 2002.”

The Very Reverend Dean Arthur Byrne was the dearly beloved son of the late Thomas and Barbara Byrne, Caster Bay Road Lurgan, and much loved brother of Moya Mc Veigh, Edith O’ Neill and the late Edna Downing R.I.P.

His remains will be reposing at the residence of his nephew John Downing at Leansmount Road Lurgan BT67 0AQ on today Monday from 2.00pm, until removal on Tuesday arriving at St Peter’s Church at 6.30pm, prior to Parish Evening Mass at 7.00pm, following this the people will have the opportunity to pay their respects to Dean Byrne until night prayer at 9.00pm.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 1.00pm on Wednesday with interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Dean Byrne’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter Church webcam.