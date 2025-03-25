Lurgan Park Fun Run raises more than £11,750 for Southern Area Hospice

The annual Lurgan Park Fun Run in aid of the Southern Area Hospice, held on Sunday, March 9, was a fantastic success once again, with over £11,750 being raised for the charity.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hugely popular event, now in its 11th year, attracted more than 600 runners of all ages and from all over Northern Ireland.

The weather was glorious, giving perfect running conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Wilson, from the organising committee commented: “We were so pleased again with the response from local runners. We had 600 runners sign up online before the event and more registered on the day.

This year's Lurgan Park Fun Run raised £11,750 for Southern Area Hospice.

"We were amazed at the amount raised. The event just seems to be getting bigger each year and the total raised over the last 11 years has now surpassed the £84,250 mark.

"All the costs of staging the event were provided by local companies so every single pound of runner entry fees goes direct to the Southern Area Hospice. Overall sponsors were McKeevers Sports. They provided medals, t-shirts, prizes for the winners and event administration. Thanks to Tesco Lurgan for the fruit, S&W Wholesale for Brunch bars, Aqua Twist for the water, Fitness Factory for doing the warm-up, McDonald’s Lurgan for sponsoring the first aid, Dermot Winters for the clock, Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council for use of park, staff and event supplies.”

The winners on the day were 5k male Scott Owen and 5k female Emma Craig; 10k male James Beattie and 10k female Hannah Orchard.

Southern Area Hospice provides its service across the Southern Health Board area.